Manan Shah Director at Pune Nightlife Crew Proves that Age does not define success.

Updated on: 07 September,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia



Manan Shah is one of the finest and the youngest Nightlife Curators of his time who successfully proved that only hard work can bring you success.

Ever since Manan decided to pursue his career in the Nightlife Sector , the young man faced a lot of difficulties in his way But this visionary never lost his path and kept moving towards his Goal.


He had a vision of making a Crew of young talented individuals with a similar vision , thus he started The Pune Nightife Crew

They plan to give experiences to people like never before by making every event unique and that’s what makes them different


Today Pune Nightlife Crew has 40 Crew members and aspires to reach 100

His company Pune Nightlife Crew is Currently curating events at Cult House , Club Orilla and plans to curate events at The house of Medici by the end of this month.

This young hardworking Man started off his career as a Business Development Head at Cult House. Where he learnt from the best ,

Mehul Shah and Rishu Baveja , The owners of Cult House.

This Youth Icon credits Cult House and the Owners to be a crucial part of his success and also responsible for changing his dream into reality. They stood by Manan in his highs and lows. The entire team of Cult House supported the Youth Icon in his tough times.

Eventually, Manan successfully proved his worth and now is a Youth Icon in Pune

His journey is truly an inspiring story to many young individuals out there which tells us to always Believe in the process and Never give up !

Brand Media

