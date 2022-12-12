Breaking News
Mandeep Arora is causing ripples with his impaired entrepreneurial skills

12 December,2022
Different people don different professions, and not one is easy to carry!

However, being an entrepreneur is slightly tougher. Why? Well, escalating an idea into a brand and working for a brand sees a lot of differences, which is why Mandeep Arora is held in high regard. He is an adept entrepreneur, and the popularity of his brand verifies that.

He is the managing director and founder of the leading mobile & music accessories brand, UBON. Not only that, but he is also the owner and founder of another electronic brand called VingaJoy. Both of these brands are soaring high in the skies of success, and why not? From quality to design and everything else, the products from these brands are beyond words. The credit for the same goes to Mandeep Arora. UBON and VingaJoy are products of his inventiveness.

Being the steering mind of two dominating companies is not by fluke, right? Hence, we asked Mandeep what inspired him to be a businessman. To which he said, "My father has always been the biggest inspiration. I have seen him struggle through storms and work hard. This motivates me to walk in his footsteps."

Mandeep Arora further added, "I wanted to do something where I could use all my potential, market knowledge, skills, and inventiveness. Being an entrepreneur has allowed me to test my agilities. It has bestowed on me a sense of freedom that I wouldn't have acquired in any other profession. Now I want to grow our business organically and focus more on customer satisfaction."

UBON has more than 250 distributors spread across more than 3000 cities in India. Moreover, it was recently launched in Kenya, Africa. Mandeep Arora is an exemplary entrepreneur, and his efforts have made him quite popular in the industry. His success has seen a surge of young entrepreneurs following in his footsteps. But that's not all; Mandeep mentioned that he is on a mission to proliferate the category of mobile & music accessories in India. We hope that he achieves all of his dreams.





