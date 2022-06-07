MANIFESTATION - an Art Exhibition by contemporary artist Sumana Dey

Sumana Dey is an artist from Pune who is settled in Mumbai—working in this field with complete dedication and passion—sharing her journey towards her world of creation and peace.

Vaishya (Peasant, Laborer), 84inches X 108inches, Acrylic on Canvas

“My paintings manifest my beliefs. I am very grateful to Lord for giving me this body, life and freedom of expression through creativity. It’s like meditation for me. I manifest to make it all the best. Nature, humans and the whole universe are His creations. I have tried my best to bring my creations to their best - “Manifestation. My work is my identity,” says Sumana.

Sumana is from a religious family. Her mother, Srimati Sandhya Nath, singer and father, Guru Shri Sachin Nath, artist, would take their kids to Kalighat temple, Kolkata. These visits have left a spiritual impression on the mind. The love for the culture is evident in the paintings of Sumana. Her father, a senior artist from Pune, and his works influenced Sumana and have manifested into her art forms. Longish and rhythmic figures are the core representation—experimenting in various mediums—dry pastels, acrylic, oil, Mix media, wood, clay, etc.

Manifestation, 108inches X 84inches, Acrylic on Canvas.





Sumana is a Figurative contemporary artist – “ Manifestation ” is the theme of the show. Meaning that whatever you focus on is what you are bringing into your reality. You may focus and manifest through meditation, visualization, or just via your conscious or subconscious.

While creating her drawing and painting, she likes to hear Bhagwat Gita and the teaching given by Lord Krishna, thereby manifesting her thoughts to positivity and meditation. She works with complete dedication and gratitude, visualizing herself in all the living creatures. Simple relationships between friends, family, small room gatherings, bonding and self are the topic which she depicts. Figures are simply dressed with no ornaments and jewellery, in natural form and appearance.

In the black and white series, figures are nude, wearing a striped designer dress or a thin bordered saree. Graceful, sensuous, elegant and softness are seen in the rendering of the textures all over every painting, bringing unique style to work. Sometimes beetle shaped leaves (auspiciously used in rituals) are also used in the works to give aesthetic beauty to the overall composition.

Also on display will be a unique concept of 26 circular pata paintings on the epic Mahabharata. Narrating the timeline episodes of Mahabharata, dating from the great grandfather of Pandeva’s, the great King Shantanu, to the great battle at Kurukshetra and depicting the whole saga of Mahabharat in a series of narrative compositions.

From: 7th to 13th June 2022

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001

Timing: 11 am to 7 pm

Contact: 98204 46619