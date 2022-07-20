Manit Jain aka Moombahton Massiv's new music video Whine It Up is a complete vibe

Good music can fix all the moods, right? And if you want to amplify the zest of your playlist, we have something for you! Well, our favourite boy, Manit Jain, has finally released his brand new music single in collaboration with Richie Loop, called "Whine It Up". And we must tell you that this song will find its place in your heart straight away.

While Manit Jain, better known as Moombahton Massiv, has produced this newly released record, the powerful vocals and lyrical compositions are done by Richie Loop. Whine It Up has a fiery moombahton banger blended with powerful vocals and a catchy drop. To be honest, this music single is exceptionally vibey. Its bouncy percussion, unique lead synth, and groovy drums will keep you hooked to the song for hours!

Talking about this brand new release, Manit Jain says, "We are very pleased to share this new music single and this one's very special to me. It was a wonderful experience to bring the moombahton music to play with Richie Loop's remarkable lyrics, influential voice, infectious energy, and endless sass. We hope that you will like it and support us. Soon you will hear more new stuff as well."

With strong beats and a catchy melody, "Whine It Up" is one of the best songs we've heard so far and is definitely worth a listen.

Moombahton Massiv is an electronic musician, record producer, and DJ based in Mumbai, India. He is best known for bringing his rip-roaring electro and a sardonic sense of humour to the dancefloor. It's not wrong to say that Manit has helped popularise the moombahton electronic genre, in addition to embracing trap and dance-pop.

Manit Jain released his first single "Indian Flute" in 2020 and "Kalra" in 2021 on "FlexUp Records" from Italy. His music single "Kalra" gained phenomenal fame on all streaming platforms, and why not? Its catchy moombahton style made us all go bonkers. We hope Manit aka Moombahton Massiv keeps experimenting with fresh sounds and comes back with a new single.