Mansie Bhatt initiates "Project Angels" with transgender beauties on Mask TV from Dec 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) India, December 17: Mansie Bhatt is the new rising name in the entertainment scenario and is creating quite a buzz with her debutant venture. It is an exceptional web show titled as Project Angels and boasts of cast featuring real transgender people and that too for the first time in the entertainment scenario.

Mansie Bhatt has conceptualized, written and directed Project Angels produced under the banner of Tag Productions. Sharing her vision on her bold debut venture, Mansie Bhatt says, "This show has been closer to my heart since quite long. I have also been observing their plights. I come from a filmy background and our family has made popular shows which were aired on Doordarshan in the nineties. I was toying with the idea of making something with real transgender people. They are Navya Singh (anchor), Alfiya Ansari, Zoya Khan, Garima Grewal, Sonam Khan, Aafiya Mukri, Saiba Ansari, Simran Khan, Khushie Parghi and Afreen Shaikh. There are 10 of them who are facing the movie camera for the first time and that too with utmost ease. Apart from the natural activities like all of us they also participate in a seasoned fashion show. They are beautiful and passionate in their new avatars and we got along well during the filming. It is a pity that even after the recognition accorded by the government for these 'third gender' these are few of those community who still remains neglected."

As the buzz gathers momentum, the young web-series maker excitedly adds, "Being the first of its kind the stories have been doing rounds. It will be a 6-episode original series of 25-minutes duration each and will be exclusively streamed on the new OTT platform - 'Mask TV' from 20th December onwards. I'm glad and overwhelmed that my brother, Chiranjeevi Bhatt who is the producer of the show and the CEO of ‘Mask TV’ and my parents; Anju Bhatt who is also the producer and one of the patrons of ‘Mask TV’ and above all my father Sanjay Bhatt, the Mentor of this OTT platform who all trusted me and supported me in my endeavor."

The platform comes with a user-friendly app that can be downloaded easily from Google Play, Apple and Jio.

