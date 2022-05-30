Manya Pathak makes a Dazzling Debut on Cannes Red Carpet looking Stunning in Royal Blue

The 75th Festival de Cannes kicked started on 17th May with its full Glory and Glamour with World Famous Actors and Actresses walking the famous Red Carpet and Announcing and promoting their films, and with Hollywood and Bollywood fraternity in attendance.

Manya Pathak

This year India is “Country of Honour” at Marche du Cinema. An impressive Indian Contingent led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, joined the Festival and India also celebrates 75 years of Independence this year.

Manya Pathak looks absolutely breathtaking in Royal Blue Gown by luxury brand Designer Dream Collection by Anjali Phougat. Dressed in a royal blue Sequinned Ballgown the actress walked the Red Carpet. She is also a Celebrity Influencer on Social Media (www.Instagram.com/manya.aman on insta and www.Facebook.com/Manyapathak on Facebook)

The actress is in Cannes to promote her film Pratyantar, produced by designer Anjali Phougat, Co Produced by Eon Films and Outworking Troop. Pratyantar is directed by Akansha Sinha. This is a Special film for Manya as it majority of the team members are Female.

Manya says “This is such a big moment for me to represent my country and my cinema at one of the biggest world stages. I am so happy to see our representation here at Cannes and I cannot be more proud than this. I’m living my dream. This is a Cinderella moment for me.”

Pathak is a TV Actress who was seen in Zee TV Show Dilli Darlings. She was last seen in movie Dvand on MX Player. Pathak launched the poster of her upcoming movie Pratyantar at Cannes Global Short Film Awards Gala and Luxury Fashion Show at JW Marriott Cannes in front of International Media and many Hollywood Celebrities. The film revolves around the concept of “is your Soul really free?” It depicts the challenges of life after death and the agony and pain the soul faces after death”

Pathak has a couple of projects lined up including a South Movie and a big Banner OTT released. When asked about her role she shylishly says “cannot discuss about the role as I am under a Non Disclosure Agreement But Soon People will See me on Big Screen as well On OTT Platform.