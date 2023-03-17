Breaking News
Marcowagon Introduces Brand XINT In India

Updated on: 17 March,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Premium brand XINT finally sets foot in India, collection live on Ajio

Mr Zenil Shah, Director, Marcowagon


Another brand milestone has been achieved by Marcowagon, with XINT being officially launched exclusively on Ajio. Marcowagon Retail Pvt. Ltd. is a leading licensee for global fashion and lifestyle brands and has successfully launched & built Global brands through Indian e-commerce & retailing. Launched brands like NA-KD, Trendyol, Mavi (Turkey), OVS (Italy), LC Waikiki and Tom Tailor (Germany) are enjoying success with leading platforms like Ajio Reliance, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Flipkart, firstcry.com, and Tata Cliq, among many others.


Positioned globally alongside brands like Dune London, Scotch and Soda, Marks and Spencer, and Coverstory, XINT is known for premium quality fabric. The garments are completely 100% EU-tailored and use sustainable stored raw materials.



Director of Marcowagon, Mr Zenil Shah, comments, “We at Marcowagon are very enthusiastic about the launch of XINT on Ajio. We have huge plans to scale up the brand in the next 5 years. As of now, we are targeting 100+cr GMV for the brand in the next 3 years.”


The brand also has plans to expand into categories like Accessories, Footwear, Handbags, watches, and sunglasses soon.  Consumers are expected to soon see these categories going live on Ajio. With the current collection seen on the platform, it is evident that the brand’s trends lean towards catering to the millennials more rather than Gen Z.

“XINT will be exclusively marketed by Marcowagon on the platform. We plan to collab with celebrities to become the face of the brand. Our team, alongside the internal marketing team of Ajio, is working on ideas for ways to increase the visibility of the brand.” comments Mr Zenil Shah.

Currently, XINT has made its social presence known by launching XINT INDIA on Instagram. It is expected to gain followers gradually in the current period. All the campaigns of the brand are shot in Spain, Australia, and other countries, a plus to attract the Indian consumer’s eye.

The new season’s collection, i.e., the SS23 collection, will soon go live in March. With the premium trends and price points, it is expected to attract the consumer’s eyes.

With 50+ international brands, 5 million+ consumers based through the e-commerce marketplace, and an experience of 10 years, Marcowagon has grown into one of the most dynamic lifestyle powerhouses that is redefining the Cross-border E-commerce fashion industry in India & Globally. With 7+ warehouses in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Haryana, and Ahmedabad and by opening five or more international sourcing and liaisoning offices in Turkey, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Middle East, the company has also expanded its global reach.

For more information, visit their LinkedIn and Instagram.

