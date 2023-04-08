Mario Fernando Aguilera: The Versatile Genius Who Devoted His Life To Dance

The Artistic Director of Imperial Fernando Ballet company (IFBC), Mario Fernando Aguilera is a name synonymous with grace, elegance, and innovative approach in the world of dance.

Donning several hats, Mr. Fernando has emerged as an exceptionally talented artist. He is a renowned choreographer, Ballet dancer and teacher, and actor. With his talent and versatility, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the dancing industry.

Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mr.Fernando commenced his dance journey at the prestigious Instituto Superior de Arte de I.S.A. Teatro Colon, where he received exceptional guidance from some of the most prominent Maestro in the world of dance, such as Noemí Molinari, Wasil Tupin, Raúl Gatto, Rina Valver, Ruben Chayán, Ricardo Rivas and Tita Canas. With his extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication, Mr. Fernando swiftly became a renowned artist. He was selected to join the prestigious ballet company, Teatro Colon, helmed by esteemed director Mario Galizzi where he dazzled audiences with his performances in timeless classics such as Sleeping Beauty, Coppelia, and Don Quixote, all under the expert guidance of Maestro Director Antonio Truyol and Mercedes Serrano. In addition to this, his exceptional choreographic skills have catapulted him to international recognition.

Mr. Fernando moved to Rio de Janeiro, where he continued to perform with different casts, honing his skills and expanding his repertoire. He returned to Buenos Aires and founded Les Lions Ballet Compagnie, a private company that performed 60 performances by 1993. In 1997, Mr. Fernando made the move to India and founded the Imperial Fernando Ballet Company (IFBC), a dance school based in New Delhi. Since then, he has been instrumental in promoting ballet in India and has trained several notable dancers, including Kamal Singh, who was selected for the English National Ballet School in London.

Mr. Fernando is a phenomenally talented choreographer whose talent has graced numerous notable projects across the globe. His ardent devotion to dance and his unwavering dedication to promoting ballet in India have garnered him numerous accolades and recognitions including a prestigious Best Teacher award from the esteemed Consejo Argentino de la Danza.

A higly accomplished dance choreographer, Mr. Fernando is recognized for his exceptional talent and achievements in the field of dance. His success in nurturing young talent is evident by the fact that Love Kotiya, a student of IFBC, who got selected to the English National Ballet School. He is a certified teacher from renowned dance institution in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Vanganova Academy. He served as the President of the Jury selecting teachers at the Culture Centre ‘Puente Blanco’ in San Luis Argentina.

In a nutshell, Mario Fernando Aguilera is an exceptional artist who has earned an esteemed position in the dance industry through his passion, skill, and dedication to dance. With his unparalled expertise and passion for dance, he is dedicated to continuing to inspire and motivate dancers of all ages to accomplish their dreams.