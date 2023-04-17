Maris Vijay and Loganathan Kanabathy Collaborate Again for "Black and White": Malaysian Tamil Movie Set to Repeat Success of "Villavan - The Vigilante"

New Delhi (India), April 17: The Malaysian entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement as renowned Music Director Maris Vijay gears up for his second collaboration with Malaysian actor and comedy superstar Loganathan Kanabathy in the upcoming movie "Black and White." This dynamic duo had previously joined forces seven years ago for the mega-hit film "Villavan - The Vigilante," which garnered immense box-office success and critical acclaim. Their camaraderie and creative chemistry were evident in the film's music, and the film trailer received high praise from legendary South superstars Rajnikant and Kamal Haasan.

"Villavan - The Vigilante" created a buzz with its trailer launch, which took place at a grand event in Malaysia. The trailer was received with enthusiasm, and the background score and one song composed by Maris Vijay were hailed for their soulful melodies and foot-tapping beats. The film became a blockbuster, and Maris Vijay was honoured with the prestigious Best International Music Director Award at CINEFEST MALAYSIA AWARD 2019 for his exceptional work in the movie.

Now, Maris Vijay is all set to recreate the magic with his latest project, "Black and White." The movie, helmed by Loganathan Kanabathy, promises to be an exciting and entertaining venture that will captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and soul-stirring music. Maris Vijay has already composed and penned a song titled "Panam Panam," which he has sung along with the talented vocalists Haricharan, Shailey Bidwaikar, and Fefsi Das. The song has already created a buzz among music aficionados, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie's soundtrack.

Speaking about his collaboration with Loganathan Kanabathy, Maris Vijay expressed his excitement and optimism. He stated, "Loganathan Kanabathy and I share a great friendship and creative synergy. Our previous collaboration, 'Villavan - The Vigilante,' was a huge success, and I am confident that 'Black and White' will also leave a lasting impact on audiences. I have put my heart and soul into composing the music for this film, and I hope that the audience will connect with the songs on a deep emotional level."

Maris Vijay's contribution to the Malaysian entertainment industry has been immense. His unique blend of soulful melodies, peppy beats, and meaningful lyrics has won him a legion of fans across borders. His music has always struck a chord with audiences, and he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have become anthems among music lovers.

With his latest project, "Black and White," Maris Vijay is all set to create waves in the Malaysian entertainment industry once again. The movie, featuring Loganathan Kanabathy in a leading role, is expected to be a mega success, just like their previous collaboration. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie and its soundtrack, and Maris Vijay's music is sure to be a highlight of this much-awaited film.

In conclusion, Maris Vijay and Loganathan Kanabathy's collaboration in "Black and White" is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects in the Malaysian entertainment industry. With Maris Vijay's exceptional talent and Loganathan Kanabathy's comedic genius, this movie is set to be a blockbuster that will leave audiences craving for more. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness this dynamic duo's magic on the big screen once again.