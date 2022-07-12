Breaking News
Marketing Trends You Need to Jump on ASAP : Divyansh Tomar

Updated on: 12 July,2022 11:51 AM IST
Personalization, is a way to win a place in the heart

 Personalization in digital marketing is a fantastic tool that’s constantly proven to better campaign results if executed in an engaging, authentic manner. Ads and campaigns that evoke a particular emotion or hook consumers to the content are more likely to succeed in this game.




 


 Using video-based content, live streaming, and more

 Video content is any content format that features or includes video. Common forms of video content include vlogs, animated GIFs, live videos, customer testimonials, recorded presentations and webinars.

People spend a max of their time at home rather than attending live events or product launches. The key to marketing is focusing on influencers with a faithful audience.

 

 UGC at your disposal

 Long gone are the days when all the content we consumed was created by professionals( photographers, videographers, designers, etc.) for large corporations, ad agencies and the like. Now that nearly everyone has the power to capture quality content

 User-generated content is a compelling way to build your brand's social credibility.

 

 Using keywords to drive traffic

Keywords are invaluable when it comes to boosting traffic to your site through search engines. Organic traffic is what comes from high rankings on search engines like Google, and implementing a solid content strategy can lead to precious returns with just a little investment of time, energy, and research.

 

 It would be best to start by making sure that your webpage is relevant and targeted to the keywords you want to rank for.

 

 

 

 

