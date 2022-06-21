Marty Mula highlights how his love for music, combined with honesty in craft, led him to where he is.

The young UK rapper and musical artist is known for creating powerful music pieces and putting his heart into each of his tracks.

Now that we know how the music world has only been on a constant growth pedestal, it is safe to say that the industry is in the safe hands of incredibly talented musicians, songwriters, producers, singers, rappers, and other artists. The world always saw how the music space continuously grew with more and more young talents stepping in and how many more such talented beings kept entering the industry still to pave their own path to success without fearing the saturation or competition they may face in the same.

Marty Mula has done exactly that and has shown the world how he deserves to be a part of the ever-so-growing industry and how he can push forward the growth of the music space across the UK.

The 1997-born, who has to his name hits like Tokyo Drip; She Make It Clap (Freestyle), Strip Talk, and more, points out how essential it is for young talents in the industry to constantly work around new ideas in music and turn the same into compelling and soulful raps and songs, just the way he has done in the industry to stay relevant and continuously win hearts with putting heart in each of his tracks so far. Since 2016, when he debuted with the song "Don't Want Me To Win" on SoundCloud, going on to release his albums, he has only shown how as a self-driven artist in the UK, he knocked off challenges on his path and kept walking ahead to reach where he is today.

Most importantly, Marty Mula highlights that it is his love for music combined with the honesty in his craft that has helped him stand unique from the rest and advises the same to other aspiring talents who have been fighting tooth and nail to make it huge in the industry.

Want to listen to his magical voice? Check out his Spotify, https://open.spotify.com/artist/3LVjEteFWuBB067H37TOD8?autoplay=true.