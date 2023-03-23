Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Mauritius Patient saved at Mumbais Asian Heart Institute

Mauritius Patient saved at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute

Updated on: 23 March,2023 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Ras Emile Wilhelm was suffering from atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, a common disorder that causes the heart to beat in irregular patterns.

Mauritius Patient saved at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute


51-year-old Mauritius patient Ras Emile Wilhelm was saved in time from imminent cardiogenic shock, a life-threatening condition in which your heart suddenly can't pump enough blood to meet your body's needs at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute.


Ras Emile Wilhelm was suffering from atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, a common disorder that causes the heart to beat in irregular patterns. This may potentially lead to increased risk of developing complications such as stroke and heart failure. Ras had been doing the rounds of several doctors, to monitor his heartbeat. After an electrophysiological study (EP study) - a test that analyzes the electrical activity of the heart to diagnose fast or abnormal heart rhythms - as well as radiofrequency (RF) ablation, a procedure that aims to control or correct abnormal heart rhythms, he was finally advised to meet Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, one of Asia’s top electrophysiologists.



Analyzing his condition, Dr Dora shared, “he was critically ill and was already hospitalized four times before coming to Asian Heart Institute. His heart rate was very fast, varying from 80/180/min. A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute. When the heart beats at a fast rate for a long time, it cannot sustain itself. As a result of the rapid heart rate, his blood pressure was decreasing.”


Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK