Mauritius Patient saved at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute

51-year-old Mauritius patient Ras Emile Wilhelm was saved in time from imminent cardiogenic shock, a life-threatening condition in which your heart suddenly can't pump enough blood to meet your body's needs at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute.

Ras Emile Wilhelm was suffering from atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, a common disorder that causes the heart to beat in irregular patterns. This may potentially lead to increased risk of developing complications such as stroke and heart failure. Ras had been doing the rounds of several doctors, to monitor his heartbeat. After an electrophysiological study (EP study) - a test that analyzes the electrical activity of the heart to diagnose fast or abnormal heart rhythms - as well as radiofrequency (RF) ablation, a procedure that aims to control or correct abnormal heart rhythms, he was finally advised to meet Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, one of Asia’s top electrophysiologists.

Analyzing his condition, Dr Dora shared, “he was critically ill and was already hospitalized four times before coming to Asian Heart Institute. His heart rate was very fast, varying from 80/180/min. A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute. When the heart beats at a fast rate for a long time, it cannot sustain itself. As a result of the rapid heart rate, his blood pressure was decreasing.”