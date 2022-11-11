×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Brand Media News > Mavericks Entrepreneur Ekalavya Hansaj trolled As Netizens Go Crazy After His Dollar 17M Quote For A Leading Hollywood Actress Is Revealed

Mavericks Entrepreneur Ekalavya Hansaj trolled As Netizens Go Crazy After His Dollar 1.7M Quote For A Leading Hollywood Actress Is Revealed.

Updated on: 11 November,2022 05:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Ekalavya Hansaj gained notoriety as a poster boy for high-end advertising revenue strategies.The advertising influencer has been outed as charging premium advertising rates even during the covid-lockdown. The advertiser currently stays in San Francisco and Goa.

Mavericks Entrepreneur Ekalavya Hansaj trolled As Netizens Go Crazy After His Dollar 1.7M Quote For A Leading Hollywood Actress Is Revealed.


Poster boy, maverick entrepreneur and status quo global advertising leader Ekalavya Hansaj faced severe online trolling after it emerged he charged a leading Hollywood actress USD 1.7M for 6 months of engagement. The advertising leader who has written the book “How to Grow Your Startup and Small Business” and owns many other brands has amassed followers on various social media platforms helping clients make 9-figure revenue, was met with severe backlash and insane trolling when the information was revealed. Social media users trolled him as the ‘epitome of a growing capitalism’.


Fans of the Hollywood actress felt ‘betrayed’ when it emerged that he charged her USD 1.7M during the last COVID-19 lockdown.



Amilia Arnold wrote: ‘Ekalavya Hansa loves a client but then logs off to sleep on this USD 1.7M invoice.


’Being a business author, his first business book “How to grow your startup and small business” was released in 2020. Hansaj previously created IT Media, which Entrepreneur Magazine ranked as the 332nd Best Entrepreneurial Company in the US in 2015. Later, Hansaj sold IT Media for an undisclosed sum of money. Up until 2019, Ekalavya Hansaj served as the company's founder and CEO. Ekalavya Hansaj is also the founder of the world’s first functional productivity platform; Funcxnal and a prominent social media tool; Socialyk. Hansaj helped Socialyk grow as a top social media tool for businesses. Ekalavya Hansaj was a Senior Vice President with now-closed healthcare product startup Prodintel before he started his entrepreneurship journey with IT Media in 2014. Hansaj has worked in premier locations like New York and San Francisco between 2009-2014.

The capacity to handle one's finances in such a way that sufficient funds accrue over time to satisfy more than one's basic necessities is the definition of financial independence. However, most people, especially young people, lack sufficient information about finances, thus it is a good idea to receive coaching. One such person is SFO-based MarTech entrepreneur and Top US Producer and Content Creator Ekalavya Hansaj. Additionally, he delivers a variety of mindset training for managers and C-Level executives and authors a few business books. This businessperson invests in SaaS businesses and has trained multiple companies at the Founder Institute in the US.

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK