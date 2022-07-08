Mayank Agarwal debunks myths: Real Estate made Easy.

Real Estate is the most important and game-changing profession in today's market and many new professionals have added dynamism to this field.

However, it is rightly said that nothing can beat the old. Mayank Agarwal who is credited with the foundation of Mumbai’s leading Real Estate brokerage firm, has epitomized this fact. He with his experience of 10 years in the Real Estate has added new heights of professionalism to this field. The Founder and CEO of The Green Cottage, he has extended his domain by establishing Estate Learning Pvt. Ltd and Bregoland.

Having extensive and in-depth knowledge of the industry, Mayank is the master of his work. He has profound knowledge regarding every type of transaction in real estate. However, his main forte still lies in primary sale transactions in the western and southern belts of Mumbai and in Land sales throughout Maharashtra.

With such a versatile engagement and knowledge of real estate, he with his quality of supervision has cemented the name of his company, The Green Cottage, as one of Mumbai’s top brokerage firms.

Apart from being a renowned professional, there is another sphere of his life where he believes in returning much more to the society. Mayank is an active member of Mumbai’s leading Real Estate educational programs, where he plays the role of a real estate coach and faculty. He offers teaching and mentors aspiring real estate professionals. The students come to him for better understanding of the profession as well as for learning the much needed skills to excel in the real estate business.

Real estate sector is subject to transparency issues and is considered a risky venture to invest in. However, with the presence and guidance of Mayank Agarwal, many such myths have been debunked. Mayank has constantly been educating and demystifying real estate laws, rules and regulations to the over 1,50,000 people through his Instagram handle on social media, so that they are well informed before making the most important purchase of their lives - their homes!

As an added extension to this endeavour, Mayank has huge engagement with his students and clients via social media and helps them understand the basic rules and regulations of the industry, adding more transparency within the system.

As a dynamic personality, Mayank Agarwal is also engaged with two proptech start-ups, namely, Edstate & Bregoland. Edstate is India’s first real estate ed-tech platform that offers multiple courses related to Real Estate. Bregoland is also India’s first company that fractionalizes land as an asset class, making it more accessible and affordable to the masses.

There is a lot about him, yet the best comes from those who have received services from him!