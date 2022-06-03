Md Aquib Iqbal: A Growth Hacker's Mind, a Veteran Digital Marketer and a Passionate Entrepreneur

Starting as a blogger to being a humble leader for approximately 20 employees needs dedication, hard work, perseverance and exquisite skills to stand out

Md Aquib Iqbal

"When all your efforts seem futile, when your plans no longer work, when things seem to go against your career, that's when the real test of your passion lies", MdAquib Iqbal- the face of 8thfloormedia.

Starting digital marketing in 2017 when it was not in vogue and the majority of the people were involved in pitching clients with conventional marketing techniques is an out-of-the-box thing. Every plan needs some time to yield results, and it takes longer with unique ideas. So was MdAquib Iqbal's journey. Yet, he didn't stop. He started his journey to procure businesses with brand recognition through Content Marketing which involved blogging for him. Starting as a blogger to being a humble leader for approximately 20 employees needs dedication, hard work, perseverance and exquisite skills to stand out.

Conventional marketing techniques weren't centred on a particular audience in general if they did, then businesses required more finance and resources. So, Marketing was unaffordable for most the firms. However, with the rise in social media, conventional marketing techniques have now shifted to digital marketing. Moreover, in the earlier times, it wasn't easy to begin with, digital marketing. With patience and dedication, he stood in the field for a long and established his relevance as a digital marketer.

His agency - 8thfloormedia Private Limited, focuses on understanding customer lifecycle and explains how the client can move from considering a product to buying the product. Besides, it focuses on the consumer life cycle that includes acquisition, engagement, conversion, and retention. When you need to get the attention of potential customers, His digital marketing agency helps them recognise your products and services and nurtures your relationship with existing customers to turn them into loyal customers.

With services like SEO, PPC, Outreach and PR services alongside posting news on popular sites, MdAiqab's agency has developed itself fully with its marketing intent. Now, he has set up his branch in Dubai also. Using the latest trends, including blockchain technology and Web 3.0, his company has started exploring the latest trends in technology. By defining customer engagement, recognising how to engage customers through content and functional components, discussing micro conversion and its metrics and identifying why retargeting is an important strategy for engagement, his team uses his strategies to gain potential clients and brand awareness.

He has always been passionate about creating something remarkable, and with his long tussle in digital marketing to acing the field, he has achieved what he wanted. However, a passionate individual is never satisfied and wants to do better each day, and so is his psychology. Using his knowledge, experience, strategies and leadership qualities, he has created his team and established himself even as an entrepreneur. His vision and idea of comprehending consumer psychology have helped him empower small businesses to become big brands, and big businesses are skyrocketing more with their sales. Truly, nothing is impossible when you have the determination to achieve your goals!