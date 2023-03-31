MD.'s prestigious award Gems of India Iconic Designer Fabric Studio For Women won by Harsh Fabrics

We have a very special and good relationship with every customer, whether they are a boutique owner or a walk-in customer.

Dinesh Bhai Trivedi (Partner)

In conversation with Jayesh Modi and Dinesh Trivedi From Harssh Fabricss, Dadar

1. Congratulations on this honour. What makes these recognitions special for you?

We would like to thank mid-day for giving us an honour to receive this icon. We feel proud to serve our customers since the day of inception in the year 1996 and we are honoured to serve 27 years as a good brand in clothing with unique collection at most reasonable price ranges.

2. What is the special feature of your company that won you this recognition?

We manufacture our products and collections from all over India.

By word of mouth publicity, we have become popular with every passing year.

3. What are the achievements of your company that you are proud of showcasing?

We have launched our new brand “ESSHVA” and it became popular in a very short time. Also our variation & uniqueness in the varieties are different from other brands.

We also have all price ranges which satisfies our customer’s. Our newly launched Esshva sells products like Running Dress Material’s , Dupattas & Mix Matches.

Harsh Fabrics Studio, Dadar

4. How do you think your brand can benefit and leverage with such recognitions?

We have a very special and good relationship with every customer, whether they are a boutique owner or a walk-in customer. We also run a special Royalty Programme for our customers called as “Privilege Card” to our customers for special benefits which makes him/her feel proud to be our “Privileged Member”

5. As a successful business model, what are the challenges and victories that define your company?

As we earlier mentioned, we keep our brand up-to-date with the latest trends & unique collections from the entire market. We feel proud to have maintained these trends from the last 27 years. Also our customers are truly satisfied with our collections & price range.

6. What has been the key to your success?

Our Success Mantra is to know the market, the trends and building a strong brand. It was established by two Partners - Dinesh Trivedi & Jayesh Modi with a small retail store and then began with manufacturing their own products. It was through our hard work and the thought process of delivering something different to fulfil customer’s needs.

7. What are the future growth plans?

Within 3-4 years we are planning to expand our stores to cover Mumbai Suburbs.

Website - https://harshfabrics.in/

Instagram - @harsshfabricss