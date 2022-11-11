In today's world, people are looking for better access to medical devices at an affordable price. They want to be able to get their hands on the latest and greatest technology without having to spend a fortune.

Medtech Life is dedicated to provide better medical devices access to the public

That's where Medtech Life comes in. Started with a vision to provide the best healthcare environment to people at reasonable prices, Medtech has become the largest manufacturer of healthcare devices in India.

They offer a wide range of products that are designed to meet the needs of a variety of different customers. Whether you're looking for your blood pressure monitor or pulse oximeter, Medtech Life has it at one stop. They have over 40 products in the medical healthcare domain on Nebulizers, Blood Pressure Monitors, Steam Inhalers, Pulse Oximeters, Oxygen Concentrators, etc.

Medtech Life, formerly known as Nulife Global Medical Devices has now grown to a leading player in the medical devices industry with its head office in Mumbai and the manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat. In addition to offering a wide range of products, the company has a team of highly skilled and experienced engineers who design and develop products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Medtech Life is ISO certified and all its products are CE marked.

Medtech was the first company to manufacture nebulizers in India and has been the pioneer in the industry making them the largest manufacturer of nebulizers in India with over 40% market share. The company was also the first to manufacture oxygen concentrators & blood pressure monitors in India.

The company has innovated in many products like integrated baffle in the nebulizer kit, double walled steam inhaler, USBC powered BP Monitor, etc.

Medtech Life has long been dedicated to research and development in order to push the boundaries of innovation and build better medical products. This has enabled the company to gather over 30 patents and develop industry leading products. Medtech Life is always looking for ways to improve its existing products and develop new ones that meet the needs of patients.

Innovation is key to any company’s success, and that’s especially true for Medtech Life. With 20 years of legacy, Medtech Life has been a leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality products that improve people’s lives. The founders of Medtech are a father-son duo, Rajnikant Shah and Yogesh Shah, with both having educational backgrounds in medical engineering and chemistry.

“With the industry we are in, innovation is what will take healthcare to greater heights, and we believe that investment in Research and Development is the right step to bring out the best products for Indians and the world” - Rajnikant Shah

In the early days of the company, Medtech Life’s founders were constantly experimenting with new ideas and ways to improve their products.

Their one of the first products came from the founders' mission to reduce diseases spread by reused needles and no proper disposal systems was needle destroyer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), needle reuse is one of the primary ways that diseases are spread. In addition, improper disposal of needles can also lead to the spread of diseases. In an effort to reduce the spread of diseases, Medtech Life launched its product to improve needle disposal systems and reduce the reuse of needles. In addition, Medtech Life has also worked to educate the public on the importance of proper needle disposal and the dangers of needle reuse.

Medtech Life’s mission is an important step in the fight against the spread of diseases. By improving needle disposal systems and reducing the reuse of needles, the company is helping to protect public health.

THE INDUSTRY

In recent years, India has been facing stiff competition from China, which has been aggressively expanding its own presence in this sector. The Chinese medical device industries have been growing at a rapid pace. In an industry that is cluttered with private labelled Chinese products, Medtech Life, A leading “Made In India” Brand, manufactures all its products in its own 1.2 Lac square feet factory in Gujarat, India with over 200 workers.

The company has ISO13485 and CE Certifications for its products which ensure the quality of the products. Here is what the founder of Medtech Life, Mr. Yogesh Shah has to say: “We are delighted to have all the major certifications required for our products. This ensures we provide the highest level of quality to our customers. Our newly inaugurated factory that is over 1.2 Lac square feet will help us venture into more devices and build even more products”.

FUTURE GROWTH

The company has sold over 100 million products and is venturing into other home healthcare segments too. The founder, Mr. Rajnikant Shah, also mentioned that the company is bullish on the preventive healthcare market and sees a steady growth in the industry landscape. A consistent growth in sales by the company shows that it is on the right trajectory.

The company is also developing a host of new smart products that will give better control of health to their customers. With the right strategies in place, Medtech Life is well positioned to continue to lead the way in the medical device industry.



For shop visit this link: https://shop.medtechlife.com/collections/vendors?q=Medtechlife