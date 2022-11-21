Meet 17-year-old digitalpreneur Abhinav Dagar, making his name prominent with his digital marketing company “Sleek Ecom.”

With Sleek Ecom, he aims to take over the whole digital marketing space, offering the best results to each of his clients.

Abhinav Dagar

Isn’t it cool to notice how a few industries today are run by the many visionary ideas and modern-day concepts of youngsters across the business world? What is even more exciting to see is how these talented beings from the younger brigade have attained massive momentum even as teenagers, going ahead and infusing more hope, positivity, motivation, and inspiration in many other budding talents of the world. So many such teenage entrepreneurs have risen to the top in the current business scene; however, among them, one name that has been making consistent buzz is Abhinav Dagar, a mere 17-year-old digitalpreneur, who successfully runs his one-of-a-kind digital marketing company “Sleek Ecom.”

Getting so far at such a young age may only seem like a dream for other budding talents vying to make their mark in their chosen industries, but people like Abhinav Dagar showcase what it really takes to become one’s best version and reach one’s highest potential, even in sectors that seem too saturated and competitive. Abhinav Dagar astonished the world when he began his journey in digital marketing at only 14 years by growing theme pages on Instagram. After varied failed attempts, he went ahead in growing his first page to 10K followers within just a few months and since then has never looked back.

Abhinav Dagar (@abhinavvdagar) then decided to offer Instagram growth as a service to all those who struggled to grow their page and continued to hone his skills through courses and mentorships to come this far in his journey.

Sleek Ecom (@sleekecom) is all about providing the best of digital marketing services, specializing in helping brand scale their business using lucrative marketing techniques and by using simplified systems and automation. They today stand like a winner in the industry for their winning digital strategies and services that are customized as per the needs of each client.

So far, they have helped over 200+ clients grow their businesses, and their clientele is growing with each passing day.