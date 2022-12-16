Meet Ana, a famous curvy model popular on Social Mediawho was bullied from her body type during her childhood.

Ana M Moreno, algo known as Gypssai, was born in Spain, Europe. During all her childhood and adolescence, she was bullied because of her body type. She had a curvy body type, with prominent thighs and bottom, which made people laugh.

“ When I was younger I remember going with my friends to a club one night and as we were walking through the door a group of guys started laughing and insulting me about my huge legs and butt. I cried a lot that day. “ said Ana M Moreno.

“ I also remember feeling total envy towards my friends because they wore size 34-36 pants (Extra small/ Small size), and I barely fit in size 42; 44 was my size (Large). I wanted to be like them. I wanted to be able to go shopping and dress in the latest fashion, but my legs and butt prevented me from wearing clothes from fashion stores like Berskha, Stradivarius or Zara. My father and I would spend hours looking for pants or boots for me. I could never wear high boots and could rarely find pants. In Spain, and Europe in general, the sizes are not realistic. Only slim girls can go into fashion.” - said Gypssai.

“Things are changing lately in Spain, but it was really difficult for me being a curvy European woman. Same happened to me when I lived in other European countries. They were forcing all of us to be the same size”.

The insults and the continuous bullying that I suffered - she continued - caused my eyes to twitch, a lot of insecurity and very low self-esteem. I felt horrible and the ugliest person in the world. Many people told me: "You are not ugly, but unfortunately you have a lot of curves, big legs and a big bottom." As if that were a sin and a condition to stop being pretty!

However, her life changed when she moved to the United States.

In 2015 she decided to leave Spanish lands due to the economic crisis and went to look for a new life in the United States. People complimented her all the time and encouraged her to become a model or an influencer. She thought they were joking. She never thought her body could be actually attractive to people. More evenly than in the United States people undergo plastic surgery to get a similar body than her.

“ One day I opened an account on Instagram (@gypssaii), in addition to my personal account because everybody insisted me in doing it, and a girl suggested that I do Sfs —Story for Story— or, what is the same, she would put me on her Instagram stories and I on yours. Without knowing what I was doing I accepted. From there, I was contacted by pages that publish curvy girls and I gained ten thousand followers in a day. “

Ana then started becoming popular around all the social media, including Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube, and Twitter where she has over a million followers.

She’s now a very attractive curvy model and influencer. Very secure of herself.

“I have no idea how I left myself feeling that way. How I hated myself so much. Fortunately, this is part of the past. I love myself so much, I know my worth and how beautiful I am, and I want to encourage other girls to feel the same. We don’t need to be a certain way, or have a certain body type to be beautiful.

I still love the country where I was born, and Europe, but I am so glad every day of being an US citizen and being in this country that opened all the doors to me and gave me so many opportunities. Hopefully one day I will have the same opportunities in Europe too”.

