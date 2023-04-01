Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Meet Anmol Sachdeva From Patna The Torchbearer Of Yoga In The World

Meet Anmol Sachdeva From Patna - The Torchbearer Of Yoga In The World

Updated on: 01 April,2023 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Anmol Sachdeva is a Fit India Ambassador, a professional Yoga athlete and fitness expert

Meet Anmol Sachdeva From Patna - The Torchbearer Of Yoga In The World

Anmol Sachdeva


Anmol Sachdeva is an international Yoga athlete, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur and the national ambassador of the Fit India movement. The boy from Patna is bringing a wind of change in Indian yoga and the fitness industry. India, the country which gifted Yoga to the world has forgotten its roots and Anmol aims to unearth our ancient spiritual glory. Besides a healthy body, fitness has a wide spectrum which engulfs our mind spiritually. Anmol plans to cultivate the broader spectrum of fitness and provide a detailed plan which includes physical fitness along with mental health and spirituality. As a professional athlete, Anmol is India's torchbearer of Yoga in the world and he aims to instill the same pride and motivation within other athletes. 


When Anmol was a young boy growing up in Patna, fitness was a luxury and gyms were sophisticated destinations for the privileged. As an avid lover of cricket, Anmol was very energetic from childhood and spent most of his time on the playgrounds, playing his favourite sport. It was not until the eleventh standard that Anmol diverted his focus and passion towards Yoga, fitness and body-building - and looking back at it now, it definitely worked wonders!



Anmol believes that Yoga is a game-changer for athletes and sports professionals. Anmol states: "Do a bit of self study and research. It's not as expensive as what it looks from outside. Invest in the right expert or coach - that will go a long way in shaping up your career." Yoga is very beneficial to athletes and helps to boost core strength, balance, flexibility, mental focus and a lot of other things. All these factors go a long way in helping an athlete flourish in his/her sporting career. 


Besides being a professional Yoga athlete, Anmol is an entrepreneur and a household name in the Indian fitness fraternity. He laid the foundation of  'Aesthetics by Anmol' in 2021 and in a brief span so far, they have changed the lives of numerous people. The organization's personalised transformation plans include things like customised Diet plans, workout routine, supplements list, homemade recipes, progress tracking and detailed assistance. Anmol continues to innovate and has now opened up new horizons for fitness enthusiasts in India. 

Anmol continues to passionately follow his dreams and aims to set an example for the youth of the country. He works gard to provide more exposure to the young fitness enthusiasts of the country, guiding them towards the right direction - something which lacked while he was growing up as a young boy. We certainly wish Anmol the best for his future endeavours.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK