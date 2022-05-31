Meet Atharvaditya Singh Rao, Top Breakout Creator with 7.26 million subscribers on his Youtube channel ‘Aditech’

Gaming and content creation has become a significant part of youngsters’ life in this evolving digital era.

Atharvaditya Singh Rao

YouTube is providing a good platform for such talents and is filled with millions of content creators, YouTubers, and influencers showcasing their talent and creativity. Meet one such dynamic and young gaming content creator who is just 15-years-old and is grabbing the attention of millions of people with his creative work. Introducing Atharvaditya Singh Rao founder of YouTube channel ‘Aditech’ presently winning the hearts of millions with a whopping 7.26 million subscribers!

The year 2021 was overwhelming for the family as Atharvaditya was recognized and acknowledged at 2nd place as Top Breakout Creator on YouTube. The world seemed small to him of his proud achievement.

Atharvaditya Singh Rao comes from Sheoganj Sirohi Rajasthan. His parents are well-educated and are supportive of him right from the start. Since childhood, Atharvaditya seemed interested in playing video games. He used to grab the mobile phone and start playing games which were his daily routine says his mother. In school, Atharvaditya is a bright student. This year, he gave his 10th board exams and is now waiting for the results.

Ever wondered how a 15-year-old developed a hobby of playing video games then and now has become a good career option for him?

“I was fascinated by the gaming industry since childhood. I used to play many games and didn’t think of it as a career option at that time. It was just for fun. Out of curiosity, I started my first YouTube channel in the year 2018. I used to upload several gameplay videos just for entertainment purposes. Meanwhile, I learned many new things. I used to watch videos of other creators and see how they make their content creation. Then I decided to create a YouTube channel, named ‘Aditech’ and started posting gaming content videos on it. Initially, I used to get few likes, but very soon, people started liking my creativity, and now my channel is blessed with 7.26 million subscribers. I am very much happy with this achievement” says the young gaming content creator Atharvaditya Singh Rao.

His parents also supported him right from the start. They gave him the necessary support and video-making equipment so that he could do more and more better in his work. “Family support is essential, and I am very lucky I feel! My parents supported me at every front, and I will never let them down, says Atharvaditya”.

Talking about his career plans after board exams, he says, “I haven’t thought of it actually. But I want to become a successful businessman in the future. I will not leave playing the game as it is my passion to entertain people through my creative videos. I want to set an example for aspiring content creators that if you have passion and urge to do something unique then age is just a number” concluded Atharvaditya Singh Rao.