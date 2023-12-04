Meet Bros to Ignite the Stage at Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 in Dubai

Prepare for an exhilarating evening filled with music, energy, and surprises as Meet Bros take the stage on December 10 at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 in Dubai.

Manmeet Singh, Madhurima Nigam and Harmeet Singh

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood musicians, Meet Bros, are set to deliver a sensational performance at the upcoming Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 in Dubai. The event, curated and produced by Entrepreneur Madhurima Nigam of Andromeda Productions alongside Raul Handa -- Founder & CEO. Jiiber Jaber Entertainment, promises an unforgettable experience at the Al Sahara Desert Resort in Dubai on December 10.

Known for their electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Meet Bros are gearing up to set the Dubai sands on fire. Speaking about their upcoming performance, the duo commented, "For Meet Bros, it's a very staple head go when we and Khushbu come on stage. We are going to have everyone dancing; not one person will be seated. We deliver a power-packed show – high octane, high energy, danceable music to engage all our lovely crowds. We sing everything from retro to the latest electronic music as well."

The collaboration with event curator Madhurima Nigam has been seamless, according to Meet Bros. "It was very smooth working with Madhurima because she understands an artiste very well. The process of an event, so everything we need for it to be a hit show she's making sure it's there. It's been absolutely flawless working with her."

Expressing their fondness for Dubai, Meet Bros shared, "Dubai has always been one of our favourite destinations. We love the vibe; the city doesn't sleep. It's a lot like India because we have similar people. It feels like you're going to one of your own cities in India."

Performing in the heart of the desert adds an intriguing element to the event for Meet Bros. " The desert itself is an interesting venue to perform; it's not something you do every day. Looking forward to it because it's going to be a very exciting evening. We're very happy that we’re doing something different."

As a teaser for their fans, Meet Bros revealed exciting plans for new music releases. "We have loads of music coming out; we have 12/20 singles coming out in the next 3 months on MB music and other labels as well. There's a lot of various genres from romantic to electronic, and we can’t wait for the fans to hear it."

