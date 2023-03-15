Meet Debabrata Pal, the Dynamic Visual Storyteller Who Brings Dance and Art Together on Canvas

Dance, music and painting are arts forms that enhance the soul of our country. Dance and music have been a part of our lives for centuries and painting has not been far behind too.

Many artists have made their mark by painting various parts of Indian culture, tradition and heritage. Young as well as experienced artists have often brought dance while paint simultaneously on the canvas . There is this one young and dynamic visual storyteller , who at the very young age of 28, has achieved what many have only dreamed of.

Debabrata Pal, a canvas dancer /visual storyteller from Odisha who lives in Mumbai now and has worked with almost all the big names in the field of dance and music. I had a heart-to-heart talk with this young and highly gifted boy and he told me a story that will make you fall in love with the bond that a painter, musician and dancers share.

When did you discover the artist in you?

I come from the culturally rich state of Odisha. I started learning Odissi dance at three. As I grew older, my love for dance grew but my father was against a boy on the dance floor. He forced me to stop dancing. That is when I moved to painting under the expert guidance of my teacher Nilanshu Bala Shashmal who often paid my fees as my father never supported my creative side. Currently am learning under dance K Jyotirmoyee Patnaik and Ankur Ballal.

How difficult was it for you to convince your family that you wanted to be an artist?

As education is extremely important for every person so I did my engineering also took up dance art music learning by my gurus. My family was thrilled when I was got Rastriya KalaSanman by DR, Kiran Bedi. All this was happening while the artist in me was still alive. Dance with art never ever took a backseat.

How did you start Visual storytelling with dancers and musician while they were performing on stage?

I saw Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Sujata Mohapatra perform Odissi. I got spellbound by her ethereal grace, stylistic perfection and eternal charm. She evoked the dancer side of mine and I remembered my days of dancing. That is when I decided to get up and paint her while she danced. To my surprise, the artwork came out well and that is when my journey of painting live dancers while they performed began. Later, I got a chance to work with Hema Malini ji and that made me fall in love with the thought of painting dancers while they performed live on stage. Then I was guided by Padmabibhushan DR Sonal Mansingh ji and sangeetnatak chairperson Dr, Sandhya Purecha to make a formation of combine dance side by side art which later from visual storytelling.

What is Visual storytelling?

Visual Storytelling is nothing but combination of Dance-Art-Music and Literature. It’s a sutra between all. While dancing simultaneously paint through foot or by hand . where all colours from raag , taal and musical vibration . Which has specific theory and literature . this all things is known as Visual Storytelling.

You have performed with many dancers and musician who has been your most favourite?

I have enjoyed live visual storytelling with late Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj the most. His perfection is dance is totally unmatched. He is a legend not just in the way he dances, sings and performs but even in this simple way of life. While he performed and I painted him, I felt a divine connection and my brush automatically started to move and the painting that came up is donned in his dance institute that shows how much he loved it. Also same experience with padmabibhushan Asha Bhosle ji.

What is more difficult — visual storytelling with a dancer or a musician?

I find performing with dancer more stimulating and thought-provoking. Musician are more still while they perform unlike dancers who keep moving all the time. So, capturing a movement and making it into a painting is exciting for me.

A visual storytelling you will always remember…

last show at Delhi where I painted though foot while dancing Infront of all sangeetnatak honour like Padmasree Ranjana Gohar ji, shobhna ji, Geeta Chandanji, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansigh ji all respectable person.

Which musician inspired you the most?

It was Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasiaji and Padmasree Hariharan sir for sure. His music is celestial. Panditji’s music is heavenly and visual story telling was a total bliss.

What has been the high point for you till now?

In 2018, I was invited by Odisha chief minister of Navin Patnaik ji to his residence and felicitated by him and Gram Panchayat Minister Pradeep Maharatyeeji. This was like a pat on my back and it made me realise I have chosen the right path in my life. Also got invitation from Rastrapati Bhavan 2022 was great achievement.

Debabrata Pal is one artist who is steadily making waves in the artist world. Recently, he was awarded by Parliamentarian Indresh Kumar in Delhi for popularising as a unique style of art from Visual storytelling and also honoured by DR. Kiran Bedi ji. He has also working in perceive quality design/ Concept design under Sri Amit Sharma at TATA GROUP. Also he collaboration with designers like Neeta Lulla and Anita Dongre for sustainability promotion, he works with egos for reserve tribes culture and arts. He has also been awarded in Vietnam city for water colour painting by IWS organization and with Charkha China award at the Parliament of India. He has also won the Youth Icon award in 2018. Each art work of Debabrata is unique as it brings alive the dancer on canvas. So, if you are an upcoming dancer or a musician start dreaming that one day you will be put on canvas and made immortal by this vastly gifted artist.