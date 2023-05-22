In a world where youth are often underestimated, there are those who break the mould and rise to become powerful leaders of change.

While some come to the position of leader for name and fame, there are others who prove to be the real leaders by leading people in a positive direction of growth and prosperity. In a world filled with thousands of leaders claiming themselves to be the most efficient ones, there are people whose work and contribution to society speak for them.

Deepak Thanwala, a young politician from the village of Thanwala in District Jalore, is one such inspiring leader. He has secured 3903 votes , has won by 2621 votes and has been elected District President of Jalore Youth Congress.

Deepak's journey began with humble roots and strong family values. His father, Himmataram, a farmer, taught him the value of hard work and instilled in him a deep sense of responsibility towards society. Deepak's upbringing and the struggles he witnessed in his community motivated him to become a catalyst for positive change.

As a student leader, Deepak quickly rose through the ranks and became the NSUI President. He used his platform to advocate for policies that benefited the student community, working tirelessly to address the issues faced by young people. His efforts did not go unnoticed, and he soon became a youth leader during his college days.

Deepak has always believed in the power of youth participation in politics. He has been a vocal advocate for the inclusion of young people in decision-making processes, and his approach to politics is inclusive and participatory. He believes that the key to solving any problem is to bring people together and work towards a common goal.

Deepak's dedication to serving the people is reflected in the various social initiatives he has undertaken. He has worked on programmes that aim to provide education, healthcare, and basic amenities to underprivileged sections of society. He firmly believes that every citizen of India deserves access to these basic necessities, and he has worked tirelessly towards that end.

His commitment to social service and his passion for politics have made him a role model for aspiring young politicians. Deepak's journey showcases the power of youth to make a significant impact on society. His awareness of society and its people and the significance of both in shaping the face of the country make him a shining example of what young leaders can achieve.

Without efficient leaders like Deepak Thanwala, the world would be in chaos. There would be a lack of direction, vision, and purpose. The absence of leaders who prioritise serving the people would mean that basic needs and necessities for disadvantaged communities would remain unmet. The youth would be disillusioned and excluded from decision-making processes, resulting in disengagement and a lack of trust in the political system.

A world without leaders like Deepak would also mean a lack of social initiatives that aim to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. There would be a void in programmes that provide education, healthcare, and other basic amenities, resulting in a widening gap between the haves and have-nots. The absence of youth leaders who believe in the power of dialogue and consensus-building would result in conflicts and polarisation in society, leading to a breakdown of the social fabric.

Deepak Thanwala is a true testament to the power of youth. He is a young leader who has dedicated his life to serving the people, advocating for youth participation in politics, and working towards the betterment of society. His story serves as an inspiration for young people everywhere to believe in their ability to effect change and to never give up on their dreams.