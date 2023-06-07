Meet DJ Rohit Pawar Whose Artistry Knows No Bounds.

Since 2016, DJ Rohit Pawar has embarked on an exciting journey of enthralling the Bollywood party with his mesmerizing performances.

In today's world, where every program yearns for a symphony to complete its essence. Similarly, the name that dances on the lips of music lovers is DJ Rohit Pawar. DJ Rohit Pawar, who started a journey that soon shaped his destiny in the world of music. Rohit Pawar was born in the year 1986 in the city of dreams Mumbai. It was clear to him from an early age that he had to pave the way for an extraordinary career as a DJ. From restaurant gigs to weddings and clubs, he honed his craft and ventured into freelancing.

Since 2016, DJ Rohit Pawar has embarked on an exciting journey of enthralling the Bollywood party with his mesmerizing performances. In 2017, Rohit joined DJ Ganesh and in the same year did an international tour to Turkey. He has performed at Poorna Patel's wedding with DJ Ganesh at Grand Hyatt Mumbai in the year 2018. He also performed at Isha Ambani's wedding in the same year at Zenana Palace, Mumbai with DJ Ganesh. DJ Rohit Pawar in the year 2018-2019 he has toured the world including Hong Kong, Dubai, Bali, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, Israel, Turkey, Italy, Zurich (Switzerland), Phuket, Berlin, Paris, Doha, Thailand, Krabi, Cape Town Traveled for weddings and corporate events across.

He rocked the Holi party in Doha in 2019 with DJ Ganesh and joined Mumbai's BombayAdda and Tsuki Super Club twice in 2019 as the Resident DJ. He performed with DJ Ganesh at the wedding of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai in the year 2020. He performed at the wedding of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur in Himachal Pradesh in the year 2021. And in the same year, performed with DJ Ganesh at Hardik and Natasha's wedding on Valentine's Day in Udaipur. He once again took over as DJ for the Meshwanis and Ambanis in the year 2021 in Amsterdam with DJ Ganesh. In 2021, he detailed the tunes at Manish Malhotra's fashion show at India Couture Week 2017 in Mumbai.

He played for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022 with DJ Ganesh and performed with DJ Ganesh at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaipur and Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's reception in Mumbai.

Times Holi party of 2023 held at Juhu Razzberry Rhinoceros, Mumbai. DJ Rohit Pawar mesmerized the crowd with his peppy beats, while legends like Ruhi Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Chum Darrang brought elegance and charm. The event also saw the grace of Nehal Chudasama, Gayatri Bharadwaj and Manya Singh along with the royal presence of Sini Shetty, Vartika Singh and Divita Rai. The magnetic charm of Pragya Ayyagari and the Bollywood glamor of Palak Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Alaya F, Ahan Pandey and Arjun Bijlani added to the charm of this Holi bash. Model and Miss Supranational Asia 2022, Ritika Khatani was seen spreading infectious happiness at the party.

DJ Rohit Pawar has been blessed with extraordinary opportunities, including sharing the stage with the legendary AR Rahman and DJ Ganesh in Dubai, as well as showcasing his remarkable musical talent at Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding held at JW Marriott Mumbai. He has also had the privilege of performing alongside esteemed personalities such as Mika Singh, AR Rahman, Sharukh Khan, and numerous other Bollywood singers and top-notch DJs. With his exceptional versatility and skills, DJ Rohit Pawar has become a highly sought-after performer for house parties, corporate events, and celebrity weddings, guaranteeing an unforgettable and enchanting experience on every occasion.