Meet Dr. Ambrish Vijayakar, Homeopathy's Mastermind, Revolutionizing Healthcare

In India, homoeopathy has gained widespread popularity as one of the most preferred systems of medicine, catering to various health needs.

Dr Ambrish vijayakar was felicitated by Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji (Honourable Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways)

From day-to-day illnesses to chronic ailments, people have placed their trust in the healing power of homoeopathy. Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is a prominent figure in the field of homeopathy and has made an exemplary contribution that has garnered global recognition. He is the Managing Director of Predictive Homeopathy Private Limited, a chain of 35 clinics, and has dedicated 19 invaluable years to medical practice, leaving an indelible mark on the field.

Dr Ambrish's areas of expertise are treating genetic mutational cases, including psychiatric and behavioural diseases, paediatrics, auto-immunity, cardiovascular and birth abnormalities, neurodevelopmental disorders, and many other critical conditions. He has conducted over 42 free camps across India, specifically for special children: his compassionate approach and deep understanding of his patients.

Beyond his medical practice, Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is a par excellence motivational speaker, inspiring others in the field of homeopathy. His insightful talks and seminars have reached more than 20,000 homoeopathic students worldwide, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to impact their practices positively.

Recently, the Revolutionary Homeopathy's Mastermind, Dr Ambrish Vijayakar, was felicitated with the prestigious Sankalp Vidharbha Award 2023 in Nagpur on June 30th by Union Minister of Road and Transport Shri Nitin Gadkari. The eminent politician said, "The Government is steadfast in its commitment to promote homeopathy as a highly effective and cost-efficient form of medical treatment. Recognizing its immense potential, the Government has made it a matter of policy to propagate homoeopathy in healthcare further.

The expert medical professional has been accredited on many previous occasions too. Dr Ambrish was honoured with the Trendsetter 2022 Award for his outstanding services. This prestigious accolade was presented to him by the honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on February 24, 2022. The award serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and groundbreaking contributions to the field of homeopathy.

Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is not only a trailblazer in his own right but also carries forward his father's legacy, Dr Prafull Vijayakar. He has become a Global Youth Icon, continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of homoeopathic medicine, inspiring a new generation of practitioners to follow in his footsteps.