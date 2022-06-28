Meet Fabri Lemus, the passionate, creative soul now taking over the crypto world.

The young vlogger from Uruguay has made some excellent content for his YouTube channels and earned massive momentum.

It is surreal to know about all those people who, in ways, more than one, make sure to give their best in all that they do in their careers and endeavours in life. It is more than essential today to throw more light on the successes of these individuals, who never shy away from taking necessary risks to get to the next level of success. It is their commitment, hard work, and passion for what they do that help them carve their own path in their chosen industry and also create an inspiring journey for others around the world, vying to make their mark in their respective industries. So many such talented beings have now entered the digital and, more specifically, the social media world and the digital financial sector, consisting of the famous Uruguayan YouTuber Fabri Lemus.

This young man is all about his love and madness for creating thrilling content on his YouTube channels, one is self-titled, and the other is the Dos Bros channel. However, after he saw the consistent boom in the vast and ever-evolving digital financial industry, he jumped into the same to also thrive as an entrepreneur in the world of NFTs and crypto. He bought a Bored ape yacht club (the nft collection most expensive). The cheappest bored ape is selling now in 104 ETH ($330.000 USD). He is now the most famous promoter of NFT new projects in his twitter account @fabrilemus7

He had started his journey in YouTube in 2013 and since then has come a long way in the industry as a modern-day YouTuber and vlogger. He mentions how in 2020, when the world had just started facing the brunt of the pandemic, he and his girlfriend were stranded in Mexico as they had gone for making content. However, everything fell into place when he arrived back in Uruguay on an air force flight. The same year, the couple started a new project together called Live Travelling.

After making it big on YouTube, he is all excited to take over the world of NFTs and crypto by dipping his hands in many exciting Defi projects that can help him up his game in the industry. Fabri Lemus says that the world of NFTs and crypto is perhaps the only industry that has noticed a surge in incredible opportunities for rising entrepreneurs like him to flourish in the past few years. He also suggests others to be a part of the industry, gain more knowledge, and hone more skills, just like he has done to get to the top of the digital financial realm.

"There is a lot that is coming in the crypto world, for which I am truly thrilled and can't wait to draw a success story for myself even in this industry, just like the way I did in social media," he quotes.

