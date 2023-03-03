Meet Gen Z content creator Apoorva Mukhija, who's breaking barriers to achieve her passion

What does it take to pursue a passion? Only one word: courage! Don't you believe us? Then meet Apoorva Mukhija, a young girl who has caused ripples in the online realm owing to her varied skills.

Whether it is about ranting at somebody, entertaining people with grinning content, or flaunting fashion flair, she doesn't leave any chance to showcase her candid self. But what role did 'courage' play in her story?



Coming from an engineering background, Apoorva's life was full of content. She started making videos in the first year of her college career. While she lived her best life at the hostel, coming home was her worst nightmare. She came from a family that wasn't euphoric about her being a social media diva. So she ensured to block her entire family on Instagram, but the universe seems to have some other rollercoaster-like plans for her. As she posted a picture in a Bikini, one of her family members exposed her to her parents.



After days of melodrama and intense conversation, Apoorva was allowed to go back to the hostel and resume living her life in her way. She even took therapy after her 4-year-long relationship came to an end. The creator calls her life the 'Sarojini version of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' There's drama at every phase.



Besides these gloomy days, she has also endured loads of criticism on social media. However, one thing is certain: She never stopped creating content. Making videos was something that brought her solace, and thus, even after being roasted on the internet by very famous but equally unfunny people or her relatives 'exposing' her in front of her parents to going to therapy, she kept forging ahead.



Apoorva Mukhija has passed all the fences that could deter her from being herself or affect her passion. Today, she is one of the most loved content creators who is rightfully representing Gen Z and their everyday life situation.



She has more than 650k followers, and many of her reels, like Honest Single on Valentine's Day, My Brain at 3 am for No Reason, Me as an Instagram Life Coach, I Don't Understand Millennials, etc., have amassed more than a million views. With her unmatched sense of humour and tonnes of sarcasm, Apoorva has become our favourite. We hope she keeps following her heart.