Meet Jas Kalra, a philanthropist, who through his Ashram, is helping the senior citizens in every possible way

Statistics show that close to 18 million Indian senior citizens face abandonment by their own families. This leads to them begging for survival as they have no home, no source of income, and no one to support them.

In these last years of their lives, survival becomes a nightmare for them. However, there is always some hope for these people and it arises out of a sheer belief that someone, somewhere will be always there for them to help them in their tough times. The world is a very big place and there are people who still live and have dedicated their lives for social causes. These types of individuals give up everything just to make others' lives better and their charitable acts and good works help turn the lives of the underprivileged. One such person whose forms of altruism are assisting numerous people is Jas Kalra , the current President of The Earth Saviours Foundation (T.E.S.F).

The Earth Saviours Foundation, an well-known NGO was formed with a mission to break down every social evil menace. The NGO works as a rescue centre for all the elderly people that are left alone by their children and it also rescues homeless people aged over 18 years who are mentally or physically disabled. The Earth Saviours Foundation is situated in Gurugram, Haryana and has two branches; one is Bandhwari Sewa Dham and the other is Mandawar Sewa Dham. At present, they have 100-150 permanent volunteers who work round the clock to serve over 950 people. Incepted in the year 2008 under the able leadership of Jas Kalra’s father, Karmayogi Sh. Ravi Kalra Ji, the ashram has been filling an uncountable number of lives with joy.

The life of Jas has never been easy as had always seen his father work wholeheartedly towards the betterment of people and he also witnessed the pain these individuals went through without any fault. This encouraged him to join his father's NGO and be a part of the change. Therefore, in the year 2021, he became the vice president of The Earth Saviours Foundation after completing his studies in Psychology and Criminology at the University of Melbourne, Australia. He decided to work under his father as he desired to learn more about the workings, however, life had other plans. Unfortunately in December 2021, his father who was also his mentor, passed away and Jas had to take the charge, thus he became the president of the foundation.

Due to his strong mind and empathetic heart, Jas had a clear vision to help others, hence, he chose to dedicate his life for others. His zeal for the upliftment of the society can be testified by the fact that despite a lot of roadblocks like lack of adequate funds, no support from people, his clear perseverance helped him go through everything. Talking more about it, Jas Kalra says, “For the past 13 years, our NGO has been working towards the goal of bringing change, and honestly I would not have wanted to do it any other way. The path we are on is a difficult one but the happiness we get after helping others is inexpressible. Each day we have the challenge to feed three-time meals to almost 1000 people. Sometimes we have enough funds and sometimes we don't but we are committed to not giving up. “

He further added, “ I even took psychology as my major because I wanted to help all the mentally challenged people that come to our Ashram. Running an NGO is a 24-hour job because you do not know when there might be a call for help but my heart is fully into it and I am ready for doing this my whole life. The only thing I wish for is that more and more youngsters come forward for helping the needy.”

At the moment, The Earth Saviours Foundation’s Bandhwari Sewa Dham branch and Mandawar Sewa Dham have the capacity to give shelter to 1000 plus people. However, in the near future, the Mandawar Sewa Dham will have the capacity to provide a home to 5000 people. For his good work toward people and their well-being, Karmayogi Sh. Ravi Kalra Ji was honoured with numerous awards and recognitions. Now, Jas Kalra envisions following his father’s path and making many more lives worth living and this what makes him an inspiration for the society.