Meet Maryam Ishtiaq, An Amalgamation of East and West

Over the past few years, there has been a spike in the number of social media bloggers and influencers we get to see on our news feed. Their opinions and convictions play an important role in our daily lives and we look up to them while making our small and big life decisions.

Let’s look up to Maryam Ishtiaq who is a perfect blend of east and west and still holds her eastern roots strong with a quintessence of west. She hails from Saudia Arabia, started living in Multan and Lahore, and later shifted to the USA with her family at the age of 12. She pursued a degree in Business Administration, got married, and shifted to New York. From there began her journey of posting all that she loves in life. Since she spent her childhood in Multan and was home-schooled for some time in Saudia Arabia she is very fluent in Urdu and Arabic both and can read and write efficiently.

She loves to style herself in ethnic attires and feels more comfortable in them as dressing comfortably yet chic is her mantra. Despite living in the USA she loves desi outfits, tries to play with colors, and gives her best to look modest yet exquisite. She loves to wear long gowns which people used to wear decades ago only because she finds them comfortable and they make her look real and regal.

She believes that the best way for us to show love for our people is by cooking up a storm. Maryam and her family observe Eid ul Fitr with great enthusiasm and zeal. They prepare massive spreads for friends and family and love to be the hosts. They particularly favor more savory dishes and her husband Nabeel is a great cook. They even launched their own YouTube channel and Blog focalizing on spicy recipes.

Although being a social media personality who has to be presentable now and then which requires her to be up to date about makeup and styling, she still believes in small amounts that go a long way. Rather than utilizing all of the beauty products and makeup she has only a 5 products makeup rule unless she is trying something new and needs to see if it works for her or not.

On the whole, she is one of those personalities who do not forget where they hail from and try to be a fusion of both.