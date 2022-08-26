Meet MBA Balloonwala, who took the Internet by storm by showcasing his skills, with his 9-5 job.

Meet Ghanshyam Waghela, young creator & startup founder, who continued his business with 200+ monthly orders, while doing his 9 to 5 job.

There’s no denying the power of religion in our country, with the highest concentration of Hindus in the world, India blossoms with its rich culture and heritage.

Meet, Ghanshyam, an aspiring young creator who now runs a successful business in the art of decorating. A source of pride for several Indians is their puja room or the decor of their idols during the festive season.

His business idea is centered preliminarily on decorative art. He weaves color in a splendorous manner that has gotten him the recognition he deserves in a brief period of time.

A hard worker who started implementing his innovative business idea right from his college days, he is now the proud founder of the MBA Balloonwala . A name that is as lively and fun as his creations.

He has worked in over 5000 major successful decorations to date in a seamless manner. However, the strike of COVID-19 spared no one. But he rose above and started his own YouTube channel despite suffering, which led to him engaging in another job. He did not give up his passion, though.

His fun and quirky YouTube channel, MBA Balloonwala, has several decoration videos that were regularly updated to a gradually rising appeal. This once again turned things north to our Ghanshyam, who started receiving over 200+ orders about his works each month.

Post the removal of the COVID restrictions, Mr. Ghanshyaam resumed his business whilst holding his 9 to 5 job. He also expanded to shooting short videos of decorations specified to Lord Ganesha that could be repeated in simple steps.

His effortless process, quick and straightforward instructions and simple and easily available materials have made it possible for any individual to recreate his masterpieces, adding their own charm to the Puja room.

His ideas are also praised for being eco-friendly. An individual who followed his passion to success, Mr. Ghanshyam has capitalized on his talent in the best possible way and shines as a beacon for those who are uncertain about following their interests. In a rich field, decoratives are often overlooked due to the risks attached to them; however, Mr. Ghanshyaam has broken all the doubts with his monumental success, appealing to people in an uncomplicated way.

This effort of his was quick to garner positive reactions and he now has an account with over 50+ thousand loyal followers, most of whom followed him in a span of one month. He also has over a million views on his videos.

This whirlwind of a man is now looking to expand his business further in Mumbai and other cities with full capacity.

We wish him the best of luck in his endeavor!

