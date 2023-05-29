Meet Mir Tafazul, A Young Storyteller From Kashmir Wins Hearts With His Voice On Social Media.

The theme of his content is mostly about emotions that we all humans feel whether it is about love, journey or inspiration and struggle.

Mir Tafazul

Tafazul a young 23 years old storyteller filmmaker, actor, writer and podcaster from Kashmir is winning hearts of people all over the world by his oratory excellence. His voice and words are creating ripples all around the social media platforms.

The theme of his content is mostly about emotions that we all humans feel whether it is about love, journey or inspiration and struggle. He inspires and motivates a lot of people who have been through heartbreaks and failures in life, he inspires them with his words and he makes them feel that they are not alone in this struggle, there are many who have faced the same adversities in life and yet they have overcome those and got on with life just fine.

He adds in his most watched reel, which has about 22 million views, that "Some stories are never meant to end and some bonds are never meant to be broken." He emphasizes kindness and love in his content and romanticizes his tales of love in his remarks, which helps others connect with his words.

"I love telling stories. I wish to convey the experiences of those who are unable to express their pain with the world through my stories. Humans experience both happiness and hardship in life, and my major goal is to bring the learnings on my podcast through myself and my guests, so that future generations won't have to go through what others have already gone through and discovered. I'll be telling stories through poetry, films, and podcasts. I will continue to be the voice of the people.” Says Tafazul