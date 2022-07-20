Meet Mohd. Aslam Chopdar : The man on a mission to transform Rajasthan towards development

In India, there are increasing expectations from ordinary citizens, business leaders and civil society that governments should deliver higher standards of integrity in the civil service, public institutions, public services, government-controlled corporations, and government itself. In this context, conflict of interest in its various forms should become a significant consideration in the day to day work of those who occupy any position of trust.

Therefore, in order to avoid these emerging conflicts, many young individuals are coming forward to raise their voices and bringforth the problems faced by the individuals in front of the government. Talking about one such personality is Md. Aslam Chopdar who is driven towards bringing a whole new transformation in Rajasthan and in the lives of students residing in the state. He has incepted an organisation named ‘Rajasthan Rojgar Mahasangh’ to help the individuals in voicing their grievances and opinions by putting it in front of the government officials and concerned authorities.

Being a young and dynamic leader, Aslam organized a few fights for the understudies at the territorial and state level. In 2016, he began a dissent for filling the empty posts in the 2016 REET Teacher Recruitment. They kept their perspectives and requests before the public authority however seeing the public authority reluctant, they chose to thump on the entryways of the Judiciary.

They kept their stand in front of the court and eventually the court pronounced the order in the name of Md. Aslam Chopdar. The court, in the case of Aslam Chopdar vs State Government, rejecting the government’s stand, announced that the latter had to wait till the exam list is fully filled with candidates, no matter how many of them need to be called.

Aslam and his association have a colossal help base among individuals of the state particularly among the adolescents for the exceptional work they do.

While talking about his work, he says "I don't plan to do anything for myself, I am a people’s man and my life is devoted to serving society. It is a dismal situation that these gifted understudies need to go through such troubles due to the framework."

"My battle isn't with the public authority yet against the debasement that exists in the framework," Aslam further added.

Aslam has been assisting people throughout the pandemic. From distributing masks to ensuring the supply of oxygen, he made sure to assist the underprivileged in all sorts of ways. He has additionally donated 1,00,000 in CM’s Relief Fund which is indeed commendable.

Nonetheless, philanthropist Aslam is playing and will continue to play an integral role in responding to the COVID -19 pandemic through direct support to people, providing as much continuity of service as possible and responding to new demands and expectations from people.

Chopdar has been involved in distributing free books to low-income children studying for many years.