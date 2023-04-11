Meet Puri From Puri Creators Is The Second-Generation Entrepreneur Bringing About New Age Transformation In Mumbai’s Real Estate Sector

One of the emerging realtors, Puri Creators are introducing professionalism, innovative design ideas, and sales automation to create an iconic landmark at Andheri East, the most sought-after micro market of Mumbai.

Family and legacy go hand in hand. Most entrepreneurial families have a strong desire to pass down their business to the next generation to grow and preserve their legacy. But today, amid a sea of opportunities, younger generations from entrepreneurial families are faced with the dilemma of whether to take over the family business or jump on the corporate world bandwagon. Here, there are no right or wrong decisions, it is only a matter of what is in the best interest of all – family and the business.

One such new-age entrepreneur to have taken charge of a family-owned business, Puri Creators, is Meet Puri. Founded by Sunil Puri alongside a handful of employees, Puri Creators commenced as a real estate consulting firm in 2009, helping industry leaders acquire safe and environmentally friendly redevelopment areas. Over the years, under the aegis of Sunil’s leadership, the company has acquired credibility and high reputation in the Mumbai realty sector.

Having witnessed the journey of Puri Creators, Meet Puri decided to take the plunge as he had the passion and vision coupled with a natural penchant for the real estate market. Meet decided to step in and assist the family venture with a modern perspective. Before joining the family business as an Operations Director, Meet had casual acquaintance of business just after finishing college. The early exposure, along with the right business acumen and prior work experience with one of the big 4 consulting firms and leading companies like Shapoorji Pallonji, Citi Bank as an advisor on M&A, Risk Management, and Growth Strategy provided a great base for him to start off. Not to forget, his education and values instilled early on in his career set the stage for his entrepreneurial journey.

This amalgamation of modern thinking, new processes, and risk-taking abilities, and old-school values, discipline, and brand consciousness has been the key for the rise of Puri Creators. Today, the real estate company is on the threshold of launching its dream project and has already grown to become a name to reckon with, especially in Andheri East, Mumbai’s most sought-after micro market. The developer is undertaking residential projects with an intent of creating a liveable and sustainable environment and community with top-notch facilities.

The realtor’s most iconic and landmark project Velvet Life is not just a depiction of uber premium residences but THE EPITOME OF EXCELLENCE in Andheri East, which is being spearheaded by Meet Puri and is slated to be launched soon. Puri’s dream project has an award-winning international appeal with never seen before elevation. As an industry stalwart, Sunil envisaged this concept and laid the foundation of this landmark development a year back. Velvet Life will create a paradigm shift in Mumbai’s real estate sector and transform Andheri’s landscape, thereby making it an attractive value proposition for home buyers, investors, and businesses.

Sunil Puri, who juggles multiple roles, including that of a Chief Operating Officer (CEO), said “I firmly believe that the next-gen entrepreneurs are often unsung heroes in a family business. It is commonly believed that they don't have to struggle as much since their predecessors lay the initial stones for them. This is not entirely true. The new generation leaders bring in lot of professionalism, accountability, innovation, and new-age technology to deliver their real estate dreams. They are well-travelled, take formal industry qualification, and more wary of regulations laid out by RERA, which helps them implement best global practises and create value for customers. Ultimately, whether you are a second-generation leader or an employee, you need to carve a niche and create results. This is the approach we follow at Puri Creators.”

He further added, “Meet’s aggressive approach and vibrant energy that commands undivided attention has opened new doors and closed deals where naught was expected. The global exposure has enabled him to apply the knowledge and experience he has gained to think distinctly for business growth and expansion.”

Talking about his journey with Puri Creators and the future roadmap, Meet Puri, said, “As a second-generation entrepreneur, I joined the business with an approach that the space I have entered in was already functional. Instead of bringing about a 360-degree evolution, it was important for me to determine the existing processes and change only certain things where there is scope for improvement. Our adoption of the technology until recent times was non-existent. But knowing that technology is critical for everything; from curating floor plans to giving virtual tours, enhancing security to sourcing new leads, I focused on developing and employing tech tools for optimizing our business. Along the way, I also focused on improving the company structure with a goal of providing a platform to talent for growth through cross-functional leadership opportunities.”

He further added, “In this post-pandemic era, the real estate sector is undergoing a transformative phase and the demand for housing is at an all-time high. Looking at this real estate boom, both Mr. Sunil Puri and I envision Puri Creators to be first in line. To bring this vision to life, we are collectively taking efforts in the same direction. As Puri Creators, we are a traditionally rooted organisation with contemporary ideas. Our mission is to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers by providing unparalleled customer service and attention to detail throughout the entire process.”

Puri Creators aim to reimagine and redefine the landscape of Andheri East, an address that will be most sought-after in the near future with the unveiling of Velvet Life which has been created out of passion, long cherished dream, and vision.