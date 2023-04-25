Meet Rajeev Sikka, The Perfect Consultant For Your Real Estate Investment Journey

Real estate investing is the practice of investing in real estate for profit.

Rajiv Sikka

It is definitely a lucrative way to earn passive income, build wealth, and diversify your investment portfolio. Real estate can include residential, commercial, and as well as raw land.

One of the main advantages of investing in real estate is its potential for appreciation. Real estate tends to increase in value over time, making it a safe investment. As population is increasing, the demand for land will also keep on increasing. Additionally, real estate can provide steady cash flow through rental income. Moreover, real estate investing can offer tax benefits, such as deductions for mortgage interest and property taxes.

Real estate is the safest investment as it is a real asset investment. It is a bankable asset. Real estate investments can't vanish overnight. Hence, by talking to an expert, you can decide upon which is the right investment for you. The market is full of investment, but you need to be careful where to invest and where not to invest and things can be made easy by talking to a real estate expert. If you are looking for someone who could help you manage your real estate investment, then Rajeev Sikka is the person you need to approach to.

Rajeev Sikka is a chemical engineer by profession who, after passing out from NIT Jaipur in 1998, worked with Indian Oil till 2006. Then in 2006, he moved to Dubai and worked with Honeywell. He then moved to Honeywell Kuwait in 2018. After working there till 2020, he returned to his hometown in Faridabad. He decided to try his hand at some different sectors.

After thinking deeply about the business he should venture into in Faridabad, he finally decided to work in the real estate industry, which, according to Sikka, is safe and highly profitable.

Rajeev Sikka took the plunge into the real estate business by selling one of the properties he bought in 2011. Whatever he fund he got from the deal, Sikka started to invest in other properties in Faridabad, which started him giving good profits.

While some collaboration was fruitful, some wasted time and energy; Sikka quickly dissociated himself from those he felt distracted him and his business. Moreover, associating with new individuals and groups also helped him change his mindset and outlook regarding many things.

With this new learning and experiences, Rajeev Sikka invested more meticulously in real estate. Most of these investments yielded him profits. Seeing him make profits by investing in real estate, his friends and families started taking his investment guidance and suggestions. This was when Rajeev Sikka felt he could be a real estate investment consultant. And since 2021, he has been working as a full-time investor and a consultant.

As a real estate consultant, Rajeev Sikka has developed several investment strategies that have worked for himself and his clients. Some of the strategies devised by him are-

He always tells his clients to look for properties that have proper government approval and RERA approval. Vision Of The Builder: He advises his clients to invest in those properties that the builders have a clear vision about and are themselves interested in seeing them come to reality soon. Projects that take time to complete are not recommended by him.

He advises his clients to invest in those properties that the builders have a clear vision about and are themselves interested in seeing them come to reality soon. Projects that take time to complete are not recommended by him. Price Of The Property When Compared To Other Properties In The Area: Sikka believes in striking the best deal for his clients. He always suggests that property to his clients which is comparatively cheaper than similar properties available in the region.

Understanding the real estate market is essential for successful real estate investing. Several factors, including economic conditions, interest rates, and local market conditions, influence the real estate market. Some tips that Rajeev Sikka always shares with his clients to understand the real estate market are:

He helps his clients by leveraging his relationships with local real estate professionals, such as real estate agents, appraisers, and property managers. Staying informed: He shares tips so that his clients can keep up-to-date on economic conditions and interest rates, as these can significantly impact the real estate market.

Rajeev Sikka always pushes his clients to advance and grow professionally and personally. He knows that every step on the journey is important. Thus he is very focused on completing each assignment by providing the clients with technical expertise and dedication. In doing so, he pushes himself and his team to great achievements.

Real estate investing can be a lucrative way to build wealth, earn passive income, and diversify your investment portfolio. By understanding the real estate market and choosing the right investment strategy, you can maximize your returns and achieve your financial goals. Whether you choose to invest in physical properties or REITs, it is essential to conduct thorough research and seek the advice of a qualified real estate consultant.