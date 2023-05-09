Meet Sahil Sambhi: The Face behind Yuvi Hospitality’s Multi-Brand Success

Leadership is not just about leading a business; it's about having a vision and inspiring others to follow.

Sahil Sambhi, co-founder and director of Yuvi Hospitality, has done exactly that.

Sahil Sambhi is a notable figure in the business world, known for his exceptional leadership skills and visionary ideas. His journey from being an aspiring entrepreneur to creating a successful luxury brand has become an inspiration for many.

Looking Back With Pride

Back when Sahil was a teenager, he started on this journey. Even as a kid, he had a natural fascination towards food and restaurants. He has constantly looked for new opportunities to get experience in this field and build his own business. He started in the restaurant business in 2015 when he was given the chance to establish Molecule.

Sahil's journey, like any other, has had its ups and downs, but the low points have all taught him valuable lessons. He said, "After seven years, I can look back with pride at all that I have accomplished."

Molecule- Ahead Of Time!

Molecule, a Molecule gastronomy-focused restaurant, was launched in Gurgaon in 2015, and it quickly became one of the finest launched brands of the year and the buzz of the town.

Molecule has now opened in seven additional cities around the country. Sahil has maintained a high standard of cooking at Molecule and made sure that the menu's composition is just what his diners expect from a resto-bar.

As a company, Molecule has always prioritised staying ahead of the times by heavily investing in research trips to the world's best bars to learn about the latest cocktail trends. Sahil thinks a well-crafted cocktail list can do wonders for driving business.

The mixologists at Molecule are always experimenting and creating original cocktails. They switch up the drinks menu three times a year because some drinks are better suited to the colder months, while others are better enjoyed in the warmer months.

Creating a Chain of NCR's Most Celebrated Restaurants

In 2018, Sahil introduced a fascinating idea called 'The Drunken Botanist,' which was inspired by Amy Stewart's book of the same name. TDB is a fashionable hangout in the middle of Gurgaon, known for its vast foreign menu and locally brewed beer.

After successfully launching two drinking establishments, he decided to enter the restaurant business by launching VietNom, his most carefully researched Vietnamese cuisine brand, in the cyber hub of Gurgaon. VietNom, which he opened in May 2019, quickly rose to prominence and is now widely regarded as one of the best Asian restaurants in Gurgaon.

With Nightlife Culture Comes the Resto-Bar Trend

The quality of India's nightlife has increased over the previous decade. The beginnings are excellent. The unexpected result of Covid has been a surge in business for restaurants and pubs.

Some of the most well-known brands are based in prosperous urban centres like Gurgaon. Businessmen from all around the world frequent Gurgaon's finest eateries. Since eateries in Gurgaon now stay open till 8 am, the city's nightlife has blossomed.

Plant-based meals and artificial syrup-free cocktails will alter the market and be the next best thing. With growing awareness of the importance of natural food resources, India is now adopting the global trend of plant-based eating.

Key To Run A Multi-Brand Company

Every concept of Yuvi Hospitality is very unique and completely different from the others, and hence the mindset for each brand is different. One of the most important things to learn when you are running a multi-brand company is eliminating the fear of failure; this is an industry in which there will be failures on an everyday basis.

Sahil shared some of the primary tips to keep in mind while running a resto-bar, including the uniqueness of the brand, location with high footfall, the right team, food quality and strong marketing.

"Each of our ideas is one-of-a-kind. Thus, the way we approach each brand is special in its own way. I've found that switching between different brands keeps my mind active and allows me to generate fresh ideas and strategies," remarked Sahil.