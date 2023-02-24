Meet Shagun Singh, A Multi-Talented Entrepreneur Who Is Proving His Mettle In Different Sectors Of Entrepreneurship

“Never get intimidated because you have a lot to do, multi-tasking in order to establish a business empire, needs a lot of attention and dedication.

That’s the greatest strength of all entrepreneurs– doing things differently,” is what Shagun Singh believes in. He has been making headlines in the domain of Web 3.0 and entrepreneurship for more than a year now. And with that comes his expertise, there are not one but many areas he excels in. The 27-year-old founder and businessman has never underestimated his own instincts, never backed down from taking risks that involved growth, and has always ensured to keep doing things in a unique way. One can only imagine how hard he has worked to become one of the best entrepreneurs in India currently. He has currently collected a total of INR 30 crores in his business endeavours after launching some of the most loved projects that are based in India.

Virtual Web 3.0 Projects

We are well aware that NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) and crypto have become the war cry for the generations dawning upon us. Shagun Singh has created a significant name in this domain where his Web 3.0 projects like Ridiculous Dragons, NoMaiMai, RiDiDa, and NoMaiMai Game (soon to be launched), have gained so much traction. “Master the mentality of being a new generational entrepreneur,” this has always been Shagun’s mantra to triumph. He has previously worked for eight years in the field of crypto and virtual currency before starting his own projects.

Food & Beverages Projects

“Never dream about success, work for it instead,” the entrepreneur believes in these words. Shagun Singh owns several food and beverage lines such as Simple Burger, Mister Kiyoshi, Biryani Ghar, Sushma’s, and NoMaiMai Ice Cream. These outlets have premium quality food and drinks that have gained a lot of praise and recognition. His actions have created a legacy that also inspires others to work hard. He has been in this business for a long time now and he is still learning more, doing more, and becoming more.

Manufacturing and Marketing

Not only is he doing tremendous work in digital innovation and Web 3.0, but he is also laying bricks in the field of manufacturing and marketing. Shagun has about three more projects under manufacturing - NoMaiMai Water, NoMaiMai Energy Drink, and NoMaiMai Snacks. The innovator is also coming up with his own line of Fashion and Lifestyle - Ridiculusum (luxury streetwear label & luxury apparel marketplace), which is set to take the world by storm. He has made business his priority and known its impact before digging deeo into its logistics and launching his own brand.

Apart from all these, Shagun also has expertise in Real Estate projects namely - NoMaiMai co-living space, and retail projects such as - Simple Bazaar (24x7 premium convenience store) and Simple Bazaar App (hyperlocal delivery app). Shagun Singh has always been the main character in his life story and has left no stone unturned to accomplish his goals, desires, and achievements. He has developed what’s important to him and earned his way up through hard work and determination.

“Mindset is everything. You won't always be able to change your circumstances, no matter what it is that you are pursuing, but you may always plan and work for things that may happen. A career in business is not the easiest thing for many people to chase,” Shagun Singh shared in a statement. Here, he mentions how important it is to have a grasp of reality and work on the roots to establish something new and empirical. The youthful entrepreneur and innovator has long conquered the basics of his work dilemma. This explains how competently he has defined his own place in the world of business and digital curation.