Meet Shardul Patil, aka DJ Shad India, one of the brightest artists in the industry, rocking the DJing scene.

The Pune city young talent is also the one who got listed in the top 100 DJs in india.

Shardul Patil, aka DJ Shad India

There are tons of talented beings working across different sectors of the world, giving in their best and making sure to raise the standards for other budding talents as well. These individuals, who mainly belong to the younger brigade, are those who leave no stone unturned in making the most of the opportunities while also making sure to create newer opportunities for themselves in all that they choose to do in their careers and endeavours in life. The music industry has seen the rise of too many such talented beings, but one name that has been making a lot of noise through his work as a DJ lately is Shardul Patil, aka DJ Shad India.

DJ Shad India is one of those rare gems, who has been consistently showing his A-game in music when it comes to DJing, and this has what made him a true-blue DJ talent in the world today. He was born on 6th August 1993 in Pune, India, and grew up taking inspiration from the many greats in the Indian music scene. This ignited the fire in him to place a firm foot for himself in the industry as a DJ, and that’s how in 2008, he started his career by playing in malls on weekends.

More shows and events meant more inquiries for him, which eventually led him to perform at some of the biggest nightclubs in India. DJ Shad India says that he mastered his DJing skills over the years and created his own style of Bollywood remixes known as “Bounce Mix,” which is one of the reasons behind him getting listed in the top 100 DJs in India. Some of his songs released are Spaceship 16th February 2019 (Electro House), Crank it up 2nd March 2022 (Electro House), The Punch 21st March 2022 (Electro House), Tangle 26th April 2022 (Electro House), Blackjack 27th April 2022 (Electro House) and Walk Away 7th May 2022 (Trap).

DJ Shad India has also worked in background scores for a few Bollywood and Marathi films and passionately working towards becoming a music director soon.