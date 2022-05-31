Meet Shiv, the Singer and Musical Artist Everyone’s Talking About

The young talent’s euphonic sound powered by his soulful lyrics has brought him to the music industry’s forefront.

Shiv

It is so surreal to know and learn about all those people and professionals who make sure to go beyond boundaries in order to reach their highest potential and the next level of success in all that they choose to do in their careers and endeavours in life. It is thus essential to throw more light on the successes of these individuals for the world to know their genius and how by thriving on their passion and determination, they paved their own path to success. The music industry has so far produced some of the finest such talents around the world; among them, one name that has been making a lot of buzz lately is a young talent named Shiv, who began his musical journey only in 2019 and still has managed to do exceedingly well in the field.

Before venturing into music, Shiv was into the world of cinema, where he would do scriptwriting for his college film festival. His writing skills had turned the heads of many, and so on one of his friends’ insistence, he jumped into the music world, which later led him to write his song “WHEN I WAS 18.” This serves as the debut song of his career, about a boy’s feelings for a girl whom he loved the most from the bottom of his heart when he was at the age of 18. It is in the electro-pop melody genre, and the lyrics are written catchy to seem more relatable to the listeners, especially teenage boys with broken hearts. It was released in October 2021 by him and his team Gaurav Dalai aka Audio Doctor, and Mandy.

After the success of this song and the making of his upcoming song Smashing the Door, which will release in mid-June, Shiv faced multiple challenges on his path, including the splitting of his music production team. However, to keep up with the music game, now he is working with Tracer Music, aka Nikhil, a music producer with whom he is working on the latest “Playboy.” The pandemic too had faced placed several hurdles on his path, but Shiv kept honing his skills in singing, acting, and songwriting and researched the markets to understand the taste of music that the youth wants.

Shiv (@theshivmusic) is now looking forward to his song Smashing the Door and another catchy club song Playboy. He wishes to represent himself in international music markets and conquer the hearts of millions.

