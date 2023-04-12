Meet Shivam Vaishnav, the young Indian investor who outperformed the market with 28% returns and accurately predicted Recession and Price Movements.

His one-of-a-kind asset management company, for three years, has provided clients with consistent returns while managing their money responsibly.

Shivam Vaishnav

How a few industries have developed and grown in leaps and bounds can be attributed to many different factors. For some, it is because of the relentless drive, passion, perseverance and commitment of a few professionals and business owners, while some others believe that it is due to the constant adoption of the latest tech advent and developments that lead their respective industries to top-notch success. However, a few experts believe that a combination of both has led most of these industries to where they stand today. We couldn’t help but notice how a young Indian investor aged only 21 years did precisely that in the vast and ever-evolving financial markets. We are talking about Shivam Vaishnav.

Shivam Vaishnav, who did CIMA from Harvard Business School, has already won hearts with what he has achieved in the industry by helping clients achieve massive returns. It is said that with an annual return of 28% or more, he has climbed the ladder of success as a self-made young Indian investor. He attributes all this to his immense passion for his work firstly and then to his disciplined investment approach and research-driven strategies. He suggests to people his tried-and-tested approaches in the financial realm, where he focuses on identifying companies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. He also loves to spend more time discovering, researching and understanding industry trends, financial statements, and much more to understand better the companies he feels interested in.

Besides all this, Shivam Vaishnav observes geopolitical trends and events to understand the markets better, allowing him to predict the recession and adjust his portfolio accordingly. This heightened awareness and knowledge ultimately help him make the most of the opportunities and phenomenal returns for his clients. Understanding the markets leads him to know the several risks that are involved in taking certain decisions. For the new FinTech world, including investing in NFTs, crypto and the like, he likes to take a conservative approach to expanding growth and reaching more success by diversifying his portfolio.

What has garnered more attention toward him is his one-of-a-kind asset management company named Coinvestnow Asset Management Co., which has grown in these three years of its existence, aiming to provide his clients with consistent returns while managing their money responsibly.

On one hand, he is consistently exploring new opportunities in the industry while also ensuring to give back to communities as a humanitarian, and on the other hand, as a young investor, he continues to achieve impressive returns for his clients, thriving on his discipline, honesty, transparency and accountability.