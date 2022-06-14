Meet Tejashree Jadhav, whose performance in MXPlayers ‘A strange kidnapper-The Joker’ has created a buzz

Tejashree Jadhav, the name that's soon reaching the tongues of every netizen because of her spectacular performance in the recently released show:

A strange kidnapper-The joker which was released on one of the most popular Ott platforms Mx player. The love and appreciation that she received for this role were unmatched. The show is rapidly becoming the talk of the town and the audience's new favorites, one of the many reasons being Tejashree's unparalleled performance.

Growing up, we all dream but only an exceptional few make them a reality. And Tejashree Jadhav made that exception. Having had a passion for acting since a very young age, Tejashree made all the odds meet. She paved her way forward independently and gave up at no difficulty be it learning Marathi or convincing her parents to let her pursue her dreams, she’s no less than an inspiration for children and adults alike. In her earlier days, she did struggle to try to juggle her education while simultaneously performing at experimental and commercial theaters. But as they say, passion and hard work combined form such a deadly weapon that it can defeat any obstacle on the way.

Tejashree has worked on 2 Marathi commercials, and 2 TV shows on Doordarshan, while making appearances in Hindi serials like CID, and Aahat and she made her debut in the Bollywood film Akira. Furthermore, if that's not enough she’s appeared in 2 Tamil movies one of which is ‘Atti’. Tejashree is already set out to take on the ott platforms with her dazzling performances.

She wowed the audiences with her performance in Madhuri talkies as sweety; a small but bold and interesting role. With no surprise whatsoever, she has created an uproar among netizens as she played the lead role of a mother in her newly released show.

Tejashree’s stellar performance brought goosebumps to the audience as she portrayed the character of a mother whose son was recently kidnapped. The accuracy of her performance on what pain a mother goes through on losing her child, even momentarily left the audience astounded and wanting more. She has numerous shows and films in the pipeline, leaving the netizens impatient for her upcoming performances and seeing her on the big screen.

Dreams do come true and Tejashree Jadhav would undoubtedly be the perfect example of it.