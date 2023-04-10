Meet The Ankit And Aryan, BITS Goa Students Bridging The Gap In Finance Ecosystem In India

Financial literacy is a vital component of personal growth, especially for college students and early graduates who are just starting to grapple with the complexities of managing their finances.

Sadly, many young people in India are plagued by financial problems such as debt, limited access to credit, and inadequate investment options.

Samwaad, which initially began as an Instagram page for the Indian student community, has grown to become a powerful force in the financial world. With over 23,000 followers and a monthly reach of over 200,000 people, Samwaad is now evolving into a full-fledged financial platform with a mission to tackle the personal financial issues faced by college students and early graduates.

It was founded by Ankit Anand and Aryan Trivedi, both BITS Pilani Goa undergraduates. Now the team consists of 9 students from BITS Pilani and NIT Allahabad in Tech, Product and Marketing teams.

Ankit Anand is currently leading the team mentored by Aryan Trivedi, Chitransh Anand is leading the technology team and Biswajit Bengani from BITS Pilani is taking care of Business and Finance.

College students and early graduates often struggle with managing their finances, making it a challenge to stick to a tight budget. With UPI making spending money so effortless, they often find themselves running out of money before the end of the month. Finzie, an app created by Samwaad, offers a solution to this problem by educating students on personal finance management and investment, and providing a savings model that rewards regular savings.

“Building a fintech organization is not an easy task. The kind of efforts the entire team puts in, be it a building the distribution or pushing a new feature on the app makes it easier.”- Aryan Trivedi.

“Personal finance management is one of the critical problems faced by college students and early graduates and solving this is the need of an hour”: Ankit Anand.

In the coming years, Samwaad is determined to bring its services to even more young people across India and beyond, helping them take control of their finances and reach their financial goals. Samwaad's innovative approach to personal finance is poised to make a profound impact on the finance ecosystem in India.

In conclusion, Samwaad is more than just a media entity – it's a movement led by BITS Pilani undergraduates to revolutionize the finance ecosystem in India and empower young people to take control of their finances. By addressing the common financial challenges faced by college students and early graduates, Samwaad is making a real difference in the lives of young people and setting a positive example for other financial institutions to follow. If you're a young person looking to improve your financial situation, or if you believe in the importance of financial literacy, we encourage you to support Samwaad and its mission.