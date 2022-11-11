Cryptocurrency often known as ‘crypto’ has been the talk of the town for the past decade or so.

Meet the Best Crypto Experts in India Right Now

Most of us have heard about it from our friends who might be invested in it or are just curious about it. A lot of us might have heard about it after the recent budget or after the fall of Luna or the collapse of Vauld or FTX.



What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrencies are fundamentally decentralized digital currencies created for online use. It enables global, near-instant, 24/7, low-fee value transfers over the internet without the use of a middleman like a bank or payment processor.

The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which debuted in 2008, is still by far the most popular, influential, and largest. Since then, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum, have developed into viable digital substitutes for currency printed by governments.



How does Cryptocurrency work?

Most cryptocurrencies run successfully without the support of a government or a central bank. The operation of cryptocurrencies is supported by decentralized technology called blockchain, as opposed to relying on assurances from the government.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not a collection of bills or coins. They rely solely on the internet to survive. Think of them as virtual tokens, the worth of which is determined by the forces of the market established by those looking to buy or sell them.

As discussed above, the concept of Cryptocurrency is based on blockchain technology and encryption. Blockchain, decentralization, and cryptography are the first three concepts that one must comprehend in order to understand cryptocurrencies better and in detail.

Why do you need to know the Crypto Personas with the X-Factors?

With over more than half of Indian users investing in all kinds of digital assets, many people are wondering whether crypto is the normalization of currency exchange. But still, people are lacking the basic knowledge and are wondering how safe it is.

Here, the crypto experts become the saviour. They are there to help, communicate, and teach people the basics of crypto and how to invest in them wisely. They are the moguls of the crypto world who have already built an empire of their own. They want people to know more about the crypto world so that this empire becomes larger and larger. We have sorted the best crypto influencers in India so let’s take a look at them.



1. Abhyudoy Das

We couldn’t start this list without mentioning Abhyudoy Das, currently considered the Poster Boy of Crypto Marketing in South Asia. Being recognized by many project founders as one of the best Crypto Advisors in India and Worldwide, He has more than 7 years of experience in Crypto and Blockchain technology. Abhyudoy Das is currently working as the Country Head of India at Bybit, one of the best three cryptocurrency exchanges in the world right now. He also advises some of the well-known international crypto projects like Trace Metaverse, Social Good, and others to help them grow. Earlier he co-founded Ecoin, led the firm to 5 million + users, and got funding for it. He left Ecoin years back due to a significant change in the company's vision. He was also involved with 10+ crypto start-ups like BTCEX, Morpher, BC Game, and much more to guide or help them. Having worked as the Lead Software engineer at Accenture, he also has good technical knowledge of Blockchain and Web3, he also has a patent filed under his name in Web3 which solves the fraudulent nature of NFTs.

2. Ashish Singhal

Ashish Singhal is the Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber. CoinSwitch is the result of a hack that Singhal, along with Govind Soni, co-founder & CTO, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, co-founder & COO, built to help users trade at the best price for crypto. CoinSwitch became the second Indian crypto Unicorn in 2021 following a USD 260 million Series C funding led by a16z (Andreesen Horowitz) and Coinbase Ventures and to be valued at USD 1.9 billion.

3. Nischal Shetty

Nischal started his journey in crypto-space from mining in 2009 and now he owns his own Crypto exchange platform, WazirX which is known by all crypto enthusiasts. He is also the Co-founder of Shardeum.

4. Sumit Gupta

CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX, yet another of India’s largest Crypto Exchange platforms. Sumit stands by the adoption of technology to make life much easier. With this idea in mind, he stepped towards blockchain technology, affirming that Defi can leverage the tech to bring about a stronger economic system.

5. Sandeep Nailwal

Sandeep Nailwal is a co-founder of Polygon, a leading Ethereum scaling and infrastructure platform. Sandeep started his career as a software engineer and, in 2015, launched ScopeWeaver, India's largest marketplace for professional services, where he designed blockchain-based decentralized application architecture. Sandeep co-founded Polygon with Jayanti Kanani and Anurag Arjun in 2017.

6. Naval Ravikant

Naval Ravikant is the CEO and co-founder of AngelList. He previously co-founded Epinions (which went public as part of Shopping.com) and Vast.com. He is an active Angel investor and has invested in dozens of companies, including Twitter, Uber, Yammer, Stack Overflow, and Wanelo. He is always an advocate for bringing crypto mass adoption.

7. Balaji Srinivasan

Balaji Srinivasan is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and essayist. He was co-founder of Counsyl, Teleport, 21.co,21 Inc, and Earn.com, two of which subsequently sold for more than USUSD 100 million each. He is the former chief technology officer of Coinbase and a former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

8. Tanvi Ratna

Tanvi Ratna is a policy advisor specializing in digital currency and emerging technology. She has worked for leading global decision-makers such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, and several ministries and state governments, handling policy design, execution, and liaison in live complex policy environments