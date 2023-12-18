Meet the Most Preferred Workplaces 2023-24, crafting new growth paradigms

This unique research-based initiative was shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures.

The last few years have been tumultuous, marked by flux like never before. Numerous trends are emanating that are reshaping workplace dynamics, such as disparities between high- and low-skill jobs, income inequalities, a desire for greater purpose and work-life balance, and much more.

The advent of newer technologies, use of automation-enabled tech (such as robotics and Artificial Intelligence), and accelerated digital transformation has brought with it the promise of higher productivity, improved efficiencies, and greater convenience. But it leaves in its wake greater questions as well, for policymakers, business leaders, and workers themselves: what impact will this have on the skills needed tomorrow? How will this influence talent retention and attrition, with concerns raised over moonlighting? And perhaps most importantly, what will the future of work look like?

The IT/ITES edition of Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24, held on 29th November in Mumbai, looked to answer these very questions and lauded organisations that have dared to create differentiated experiences that sets them apart from peers, and been all the better for it.

At this exclusive industry platform, brought to you by Team Marksmen Network and powered by Marksmen Daily, an array of industry experts and leaders took centre-stage to shed light on how to lead the way on creating a workplace that inspires, and to be at the vanguard of change.

The speaker line-up included such industry experts as Rajat Raheja, Divisional President, Amdocs India; Anand Dhruv, Associate Director - HR, Head Talent Development & Early Careers, NTT Limited; Chithra Arun, Senior Director - HR Partner Leader, Capgemini; Loly Vadassery, CHRO, Datamatics Business Solutions Limited; M. Lakshmanan, CHRO, L&T Technology Services; Pravin Sawant, Sr. Vice President & CHRO, 63 moons technologies limited; Sahil Nayar, Senior Associate Director, KPMG in India; Srinivas Pindi, Executive Director HR & TA, Phenom; Amit Kumar, Product Manager India Market, Phenom; and Shri. Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General (Joint Secretary Level), Ministry of Communications and IT, Government of India.

Those recognised in a glittering recognition ceremony included:

63 moons technologies limited

AB INBEV GCC SERVICES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Amdocs

Capgemini

Cross Identity

Equiniti India

Foundever India

Innodata India Pvt. Ltd.

L&T Technology Services

Phenom

R Systems

Redington Limited

Sonata Software Limited

Torry Harris Integration Solutions

Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd

Offering his thoughts on the sidelines of the event, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said, “If your organisation is a finely tuned race car, its culture and employee engagement is the fuel on which it runs. As a result, it doesn’t matter if your organisation is a Ferrari; if you are continuously filling it with low-octane petrol, it will sputter off the line, develop costly and recurring maintenance issues, and, eventually, end up in the junkyard.

Simply, cultural challenges can be at the root of every issue that your organisation encounters, including productivity, safety, quality, maintenance, human resources, and financial performance, because it is the foundation on which everything else sits. Getting that right ensures your organisation fires on all cylinders, and those recognised as a Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 have left no stone unturned to ensure the engine of their organisational machinery is capable of going full throttle at will. We hope their example inspires others.”

This industry-centric platform was conceptualised and executed by Team Marksmen, who leverage an array of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, the organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fit their unique industry and context.

B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

Through content shared via its flagship daily news website, Marksmen Daily, and quarterly print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Their latest venture, Marksmen Media, is a comprehensive digital marketing agency that helps brands craft bespoke success strategies.

To know more about the event and other such unique initiatives, write to us at contact@teammarksmen.com.