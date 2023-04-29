Meet these 10 Dynamic Business Leaders Inspiring and Changing the World of Business

10 Dynamic Business Leaders

1. Dr. Varun Garg, Co-Founder & CEO, DocPlix

Dr. Varun Garg is a renowned dentist and a passionate entrepreneur with 10 years of experience in private practice. He is the Co-founder and CEO of DocPlix, an on-demand online healthcare platform that aims to revolutionize the Indian healthcare system by making it more efficient, transparent, and affordable. DocPlix was conceived in 2021 by Dr. Varun Garg (CEO), Aayush Garg (CTO), and Dr. Ajay Shukla (CIO) in response to the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the current healthcare system. The platform operates in both B2B and B2C areas, catering to doctors, hospitals, and people residing in small towns of India who face challenges in accessing expert medical care. In addition to his role as CEO of DocPlix, Dr. Varun Garg is also a sought-after keynote speaker in various dental conferences, where he shares his expertise and insights on healthcare innovation. With his extensive experience as a dentist and entrepreneur, Dr. Garg is driving positive change in the Indian healthcare landscape through DocPlix's innovative solutions.

2. Yash Vardhan Swami, Health Coach, Business Coach, Founder, Trained by YVS & Fitness Business Accelerator

A certified professional from the International Sports Sciences Association, Yash is a USA resistance training specialist & a physique and fitness transformation specialist who has studied health and fitness under seasoned professionals from across the globe, including the likes of Eugene Teo, Jake Carter, Koen Katesalin and Scott Francis. From strength training and weight loss, to sleep disorders and stress management—Yash is the ultimate health and fitness destination for individuals seeking an overall transformation. The coach adapts from his own experiential lessons to help others achieve their fitness goals, by giving them the proper guidance he lacked in his own journey.

3.Ankur Maheshwary, Founder, Director, Masti Zone



Mr. Ankur Maheshwary is the founder and director at Modern Group and is the man behind providing world class entertainment to the Indian subcontinent. A visionary from Delhi college of Engineering wishes to ensure that each one of us experiences a dip into an immersive environment whether it is in the form of his 7D theatres or virtual reality gaming. A management graduate from ESADE Business School and rich private equity experience makes sure he means serious business when it comes to gaming. He is the brain and heart behind a chain of multi-dimensional theatres- Mastiii Zone in over 21 locations nationally. An entrepreneur who loves traveling the world and loves gadgets, spends most of his time in research and development back in his production factory in Gwalior where he and his enthralling team release super hit concepts like Virtual Reality cricket, Surgical strike in 7D and work on 7D, 9D theatre and virtual reality technology projects. His team is also involved in curation of world class animation projects and technologies like HoloLens and augmented reality.

4. Ajit Patil is the Co-Founder/ Managing Director of DeepTek

Ajit Patil is the Co-Founder/ Managing Director of DeepTek – a venture doing cutting edge work in medical imaging AI space. DeepTek has strategic equity investment from TATA Capital Healthcare Fund and NTT DATA. Prior to this Ajit has founded and exited multiple ventures – which includes Vertex Software, a Japanese market focused IT Services company - which had a strategic equity alliance with Mitsui Co. Ltd. and exited to NTT DATA Japan. Ajit is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur.

5. Raghav Belavadi, Founder, CEO, Hype Luxury

After experiencing success in his earlier ventures, the serial entrepreneur and fintech professional, Raghav Belavadi dreamt of activating the experiential want of riding luxury cars for the niche population of aspirants and professionals in addition to serving the HNI segment that was accustomed to it. In 2017, he started Hype, a niche technology startup to bring a paradigm shift in the mobility space with a rental offering through a mobile platform for customers who choose to ride luxury cars. In 2020, he also expanded the mobility portfolio to include yachts and jets. This bootstrapped company, under the excellent leadership and commitment of Raghav, has today expanded operations across 23 cities in India and Dubai and the UK, and is the largest marketplace that connects premium customers with luxury fleets. Raghav is responsible for the vision, business growth, and innovation besides taking the Hype Luxury brand to a new level. He aims to provide the experience of luxury in the mobility space for users across geographies around the world.

6. Deepanker Mahajan is the CEO & Principal Officer, CoverYou

Deepanker is an MBA and has over a decade of expertise in a variety of industries, Deepanker has worked in risk management, insurance distribution, business development & affinity partnerships. He has demonstrated consistency in performance across a variety of assignments by smoothly leading both huge teams in Indian and multinational corporations. He has mastered the art of building company sales, distribution, and affinity functions. During his career, he has worked with banks, insurance companies, and international & national insurance brokers.

7. Gaurav Jalan, Founder & Director, Packman Packaging Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Gaurav Jalan is the Founder and Director of Packman Packaging, one of the largest Indian packaging companies that has been serving some of the world’s eminent technology, pharmaceutical, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, food, courier, publication, Jewellery, fashion, e-commerce organizations for the past 30 years. A brilliant academic, a good graphic designer and a graduate from India’s top management institute IMT Ghaziabad, Mr. Jalan is a visionary businessman and an eminent spokesperson on matters related to the Indian Packaging industry. He has witnessed and as well as participated in the growth process of India’s packaging industries that was a few billion dollar the market in 2010, grew into USD 31 billion in 2015 and is expected to turn $72 billion by 2024. Under the leadership of Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Packman.co.in (Packman’s official website) became India’s first e-commerce store for packaging solutions in the year 2002.

8. Neha Arora Co- Founder & CEO Selfie Kurtiz

“Following is easy but initiating is a challenge…”Walking on the path of this motto, Selfie Kurtiz proves itself as the primary apparel brand to introduce mirror-outfit selfies in the garment industry! A mere 6-year-old firm becomes a source for 10 lakh women and their earnings! Fashion commerce was once seen only as a beneficial industry but with the advent of Selfie Kurtiz, Neha and Varun started a journey of good deeds. The brother-sister duo initiated a movement to employ as many women as they could with their firm. Apart from the mainstream fashion labels, Neha and Varun instigated this multi-categorised apparel firm with a motive to brace the female pursuit in the employment sector. Their ambition was to proliferate fashion in a unique way and to empower women alongside. Being able to achieve both these dreams, Selfie Kurtiz has now placed a strong foot in the fashion street which cannot easily be blown away. We started with 10k and converted in a year 30 cr in 2016.

9. Ms. Mahima Seth Gupta, Brand Consultant & Co-Founder, Media Binding Relations

Mahima Seth, co-founder of Media Binding Relations, has profound experience in the fields of public relations and communications industry. This young lady of 26 years, has taken her love for communications to build her own company with partner Himani Sharma with an aim to bring fresh perspectives for various brands. With strong focus in client services, business development, and media relations, she firmly concentrates on providing a unique take on PR and digital marketing through her firm. Mahima holds her master’s degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communications.

10. Ms. Himani Sharma, Publicist & Co-Founder, Media Binding Relations

Himani Sharma, a 27-year-old entrepreneur has shown when you are confident in your own skills, nothing can stop you. Currently, working as the co-founder of Media Binding Relations with her partner Mahima Seth, Himani has paved a new way for herself. After completing her Bachelors in Mass Communication, she pursued her master’s degree in Mass Communication. She also holds a post-graduate diploma in PR. With her previous experiences of working at reputed companies, she with her partner, started Media Binding Relations to provide holistic communication solutions to various companies. Himani has strong expertise in client servicing, business development & communications.