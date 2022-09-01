Meet these renowned healthcare professionals who assist us in leading healthier lives

In present times we all are striving for better health. Healthcare professionals assist you in correctly breathing, walking, eating, seeing, hearing, speaking, and moving.

They also help patients prevent illness, disease, and injury and lay down plans to fight and treat ailments of any kind.

From scientists, general physicians, neurologists, dentists, and therapists or alternative medicine practitioners, Indian doctors and other healthcare professionals have always been in the limelight for their significant achievements. Dressed in white coats, these warriors consistently make efforts toward saving lives and providing the best care to change the life of many.

Today we list the Top Healthcare professionals and leaders from different healthcare specializations who offer every patient the best clinical services based on their excellent diagnosis with medical or surgical interventions.

Dr Ameed Murad (Founder & MD of Vedaan)

MBBS with Masters in Alternative Medicine & Applied Nutrition, Fellowship Functional Medicine, USA.

A Modern Doctor powered by 450+ Years Of Heritage & Experience with Numerous national awards, scientific Patents and Disease Reversal specialists. Dr Ameed is loved & revered by millions of followers worldwide, from bureaucrats, politicians, and celebrities to the common man.

Since 1565, The Murad family has been the bridge connecting India with the prestigious Tib-E-Unani (Greek-Arab system of medicinal science) way of Holistic natural healing through treatment of the root cause of illnesses, not just the symptoms but complete disease reversals.

Beginning his professional practice as a physician at the esteemed Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, Dr Ameed naturally developed a vision to integrate herbal remedies with modern medical science but also evolve it according to today's relevance.

With a team of doctors & scientists working alongside Dr Murad, they have made discoveries in formulations & treatment methodologies. Numerous national and pending international patents in the nutraceutical arena add to the glamour. Website - www.Vedaan.com

2.Dr Santosh Shetty

Dr Santosh Shetty is renowned in Orthopedics and Arthritis Care in Mumbai and has 20-plus years of experience. He is the Director Department of Joint Replacement in Surana Group of Hospitals and is amongst the top joint replacement surgeons to perform Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery in India. The doctor is a specialist in minimally invasive muscle sparing Robotic Cruciate Retaining Surgery (without cutting the muscles and the ligament ) using the Cuvis technology and is the first in the World to perform Robotic surgery of Both the Knee Joint in a single sitting using this Automatic technology and Opulent Gold CR Implants.

Dr Shetty has more than 10000 satisfied patients to his credit and has received numerous awards and accolades for his exemplary work in joint pain and arthritis and has also been the recipient of the "Patient Satisfaction Award" and The Prestigious "Maharashtra Gaurav Award" for Exemplary Contribution in the field of Robotic Replacement.

Dr Shetty has pioneered Absolute Precision™ Technique for fast-track recovery and has been instrumental in bringing the latest cutting-edge technology to offer the best to patients suffering from arthritis. Website - www.drsantoshshetty.com

Dr Bhasker Sharma –BHMS, MD, PhD (Homeo)

Dr Bhasker Sharma is a highly-acclaimed homoeopathic doctor and physician in India and abroad. Dr Sharma hails from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The profound physician is on a mission to spread the World about homoeopathy and promote a healthy community through this form of holistic medicine. He continuously works hard to eradicate misconceptions related to homoeopathic treatment. He is a world-famous alternative medicine practitioner known for curing various diseases like renal stone, gastritis, leukoderma, piles, arthritis, skin diseases, diabetes, male sexual diseases, female sexual disease, ovarian cyst, PCOD, enlargement of the prostate gland, hair loss, weight loss, etc.

Dr Sharma has set over 30 dozen world records and has also been conferred with 58 dozen international and national honours in India and 12 dozen books published. He has over a dozen medical and literary works and publications to his credit. The Largest Homoeopathy Lesson is a significant feat accomplished at an event organized by Dr Sharma on August 21, 2018, in Rajkot, Gujarat. For achieving the feat, he was bestowed with the Guinness World Record. Website - www.drsharmafoundation.org

4.Dr Anshuman Manaswi – MBBS, MS, DNB, M.Ch. - Senior Consultant Plastic Surgery, Mumbai

Anshuman Manaswi is a Senior Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon based out of Mumbai, India, with over 20 years of extensive surgical experience. He is the Founder and Director of one of the top centres for plastic surgery in India - La Transformationé Plastic Surgery Centre. He is affiliated with the best hospitals in Mumbai, the Nanavati Max Speciality Hospital & Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre.

He is quite popular with his incredible skill among celebrities but treats all his patients with equal passion. He has trained many doctors in Cosmetology and Plastic Surgery.

He has been accredited for many scientific research papers at international and national conferences and has scientific publications in journals of repute in his name. He is a recipient of Various Awards and accolades by reputed organizations. His name appears in Marquis' Who's who World Bibliography as one of the top medical professionals in the World.

He is one of the pioneers of Lymphedema Surgery in the country and takes pride in helping these unfortunate patients. Website – www.latransformatione.com

Dr. Arvind Gahlot

Dr. Arvind Gahlot is among the best Cardiothoracic Surgeons any country can have. He is a qualified M.Ch.(CVTS) and M.S(General Surgery) specialist has outperformed 2000 successful open-heart surgeries. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Arvind is the perfect 'Whisper to Roar' story in executing around 500 surgeries individually. He is associated with Mumbai's top hospitals like Saifee, Wockhardt, Raheja, Criticare, HN Reliance Foundation, SevenHills, AIMS, and Fortis Healthcare. He is the Most Prominent Cardiothoracic Surgeon of the Year - 2022, Mumbai. With achievements as an open-heart surgeon, he also vests his expertise in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve surgery, Bypass surgery, Vascular surgery, Valve replacement, and Repair. Dr. Arvind is an active participant in national and international conferences, and his most cherished passion is being a lecturer for medical colleges. Website - www.drarvindgahlot.com

Dr. Niraj Jha

Dr. Niraj Jha is a well-known Neuro Physiotherapist and rehabilitation professional in the Mumbai region with global medical and social rehabilitation expertise. With over 16 years of experience in this field, Dr. Niraj Jha excels in neurorehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation, general community medicine, and other orthopaedic conditions using the latest evidence-based clinical practice. Dr. Jha has completed his Ph.D in Neurological Rehabilitation, Master of Physiotherapy in Neurology, and his Master's in Disability Rehabilitation at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. In addition, he has undergone and completed the Fellowship programme in Cardiac and Neurological Rehabilitation.

Presently he is serving as a District Chairperson - Medical Services of Lions Club of International. Physioworld is a Top 3 Best rated Physiotherapy Centre in Mumbai. He is also associated with premier organizations like UNICEF & WHO, as a Public health Consultant. Accredited with numerous honours, such as the best physiotherapist by the Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award and the prestigious Front-Liners Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Award in 2022. He is considered among the best Neuro physiotherapist in India. Website - www.physioworld.org

Dr.AadityaPatakrao

Dr. Aaditya Patakrao is a renowned dentist from India and a Celebrity Dentist.

He is the owner of Dr.Aaditya's Advance Dental hospital in Pune, Maharashtra. He performs microscopic and laser root canals. To his credit, Dr Aaditya has more than 10000 Root Canals surgeries and 2000 Dental Implants surgeries.

He has acquired a Dental Implant course in Boston, USA and Microscopic Laser skills from Germany. His Hospital is International standardized and recognized by the European Medical Association. It has a great ambience, and It takes special care of the patients.

Dr.Aaditya has a very skilled team to perform Dental treatments in a super advanced manner.

He has attended many international conferences to keep him upgraded in dentistry.

Dr.Aaditya has been awarded many national and international awards for his quality work in Dentistry. Dr.Aaditya holds the World Book of Records in his name for paying the highest tax among all Dentist categories. Recently he got the Oscar of Dentistry Award. Website - www.aadityadentalcare.in

Dr Hetal Doshi, B.D.S (Mum), Post Graduate in Cosmetic Dentistry (USA), Associate Fellowship in Laser Dentistry (USA)

Specialist in Cosmetic and Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr Hetal Doshi is one of the most dynamic Cosmetic Dental surgeons and kid's favourite dentists in Mumbai. With 19 years of experience, Dr.Hetal is popularly known for her Painfree Dental treatments and specializes in providing Cosmetic, Laser & Implant dentistry to patients from infancy to adulthood.

Dr Hetal Doshi's Dental Care is one of the few clinics in Mumbai to provide Anxiety - Free Dentistry / Conscious Sedation, commonly known as laughing gas, using Nitrous oxide-oxygen sedation for a PAINFREE Dental experience for both children and adults.

Dr Hetal Doshi, director of Khandwala's Eye Hospital & Hem Polyclinic, has been successful in Removing the Fear Out of Dentistry and creating 3000+ life-changing smiles, instilling a positive attitude toward dental treatments and changing the face of Dreadful, Painful Dentistry into a Painfree, Relaxed dental experience. Instagram ID - @dr.hetaldoshi

9.Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala is one of the most celebrated Physiotherapists and Naturopathist in the country who is successfully running her Clinical Care and therapy centres in Pune (Maharashtra) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand). She has been in practice for over 18 years and has changed the lives of more than 19k patients. She is formally trained as BPT, MPT (Neuro), DNYS, CCH (1yr), and CHM (Thailand (1yr). In addition, the skilled doctor has received an Honorary Doctorate from South Western American University in Neuromuscular Rehabilitation and Acupressure.

The expert medical professional is known for her magical hands that can cure patients without surgeries by using treatments which are a fusion of modern science and ancient therapies. Dr Surabhi treats and heals people to heal through natural treatments and lifestyle changes.

The ace doctor specializes in treating patients diagnosed with Knee or Hip Replacement, Frozen Shoulder, digestive tract problems, diabetes and its associated ailments, Joint stiffness and dislocation, Retino Pigmentosa, Peripheral Neuro Pathy etc. Dr Surabhi has been bestowed with numerous awards. The most recent with the ET Change Makers Award 2022. Website - www.dhanwala.com

Dr Nikhil Tari

Dr Nikhil Tari is the rising star in the Indian bodybuilding and fitness consultancy. Regarded as one of the most successful Indian bodybuilders, Dr Nikhil has been awarded as India's #1 bodybuilding & fitness consultant many times by various renowned institutions, including the "Health & Wellness Icon" - in Fitness & Bodybuilding by Midday. With a vast clinical experience of more than 15 years in this field and practising 24 years as a bodybuilder, he is a perfect blend of skills and experience. He successfully runs his Bodybuilding & Fitness clinic in Kandivali West Mumbai, Maharashtra. The expert professional is known for implementing different techniques for building muscle, and fitness programs, which helps curate specialized workouts and sports injury management with minimal lifestyle changes.

The pro fitness consultant actively shares deep insights on the subject related to bodybuilding fitness with thousands of his followers on multiple social media handles such as Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook.

His vision is to build an international-grade bodybuilding and fitness school in India and train world-class athletes who can win worldwide BODYBUILDING & FITNESS events. Website – www.drnikhiltari.business.site

