Meet world-renowned homeopathic physician of India: Dr. Bhasker Sharma

Homeopathy is an age-old form of holistic medicine, yet there are numerous misconceptions about it. Dr. Bhasker Sharma's mission in life is to spread the word about homeopathic medicine and dispel myths related to it. He is a world-renowned homeopathic physician who has continuously been honored with numerous awards due to his unfailing commitment and dedication.

Homeopathy is a 200-year-old alternative medicine practice that purports to promote a healing response and increase the body's ability to heal itself. Those who practice it claim it is a holistic medical approach founded on the notion of treating "like with like." Holistic medicine is a catch-all word for a multitude of therapies that aim to treat the patient as a whole person. In other words, rather than treating an ailment as traditional Western medicine would, holistic medicine considers an individual's total physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional well-being before proposing treatment. Homeopathy is a type of holistic medicine in that it considers the entire person when selecting a homeopathic remedy. It is one of six medical systems used in India known as AYUSH, which stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. But, apart from India, homeopathy is practiced in a few neighboring Asian nations, with exceedingly rare instances in numerous developed countries. The reason for this is that there are numerous common misunderstandings regarding homeopathy.

Meet Dr. Bhasker Sharma, a man on a mission to spread the word about homeopathy and promote a healthy community through this form of holistic medicine. Dr. Sharma, who is from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where Gautam Buddha was born, also works hard to eradicate misconceptions related to homeopathic treatment.

Dr. Sharma has set over 30 dozen world records and received over 58 dozen international and national honors in India and overseas. He has also published over a dozen medical and literary works.

The Largest Homoeopathy Lesson is a significant feat that was accomplished at an event organized by Dr. Sharma on August 21, 2018, in Rajkot, Gujarat. For achieving the feat, he was bestowed with the Guinness World Record.

Dr. Bhasker Sharma was also recognized as a Covid-19 warrior by the White House in 2020 for his contributions to public health during the epidemic. Dr. Sharma was honored for trying to make the general public aware of the Coronavirus, teaching them about the disease and its prevention. Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, presented Dr. Bhasker Sharma with two awards: the Presidential Active Lifestyle Award and the Presidential Youth Fitness Award.

Apart from that, Dr. Sharma's achievement in homeopathy has been recognized internationally. He holds several international records, has published numerous research papers, and has received numerous prestigious international awards, which include the Dr. Samuel Hahnemann International Award London; Senior Homeopathic International Award Singapore; Dr. Ellen International Award Thailand; Dr. Kent International Award Malaysia; Global Auction Personality of Homeopathy Dubai; Homeopathy Gem (Shiromani) International Award Muscat; Star of Homeopathy Award London; Global Environment Award Philippines; Literature Gem (Sahitya Ratna) Award Canada, Best Homeopathy Award Nigeria; Global Icon Personality Award Africa; International Peace Award Indonesia; Doctorate Award Algeria; Homeo Bhushan Kathmandu; Homeopathy Shri Goa; Homeopathy Ratna; and Chikitsa Ratna.

Dr. Bhasker Sharma has also been working to share his expert knowledge about homeopathy with others. He is the author of more than 200 books on literature and homeopathy. Dr. Sharma has also contributed to various national and international universities, where he has documented several inventions. He is committed to using these new insights to enhance the approach to homeopathic treatment.

Dr. Sharma was recently honored with the Everest Achievement Outstanding Award. Dr. Mathura Shrestha, Director of Record Book, presented him with this world record certificate on June 18, 2022, in Kathmandu. The Director of Everest World Records Kathmandu Nepal remarked while presenting the award to Dr. Sharma: "Dr. Sharma is another name in homeopathy who is constantly doing fantastic job for the dissemination and growth of homeopathy. Dr. Sharma is currently regarded as the foremost authority on homeopathy, not only in India but throughout the world. The efforts will undoubtedly be helpful in making the entire globe society healthy."

Dr. Bhasker Sharma has set certain objectives that he wants to achieve in his career as a homeopath. Speaking on those objectives, Dr. Sharma says, "I want to perform up to the best using my professional abilities, knowledge & experience to update my currents which skills where I can have good scope for learning new experience which in turn would help me for the growth & success of organization in the field of Homoeopathy. I am B.H.M.S, M.D (Homoeopathy), Ph.D (Homoeopathy) with innovative thinking and skills which can be properly molded in the field of Homoeopathy to achieve success. I believe in precision than in approximation which I think is most essential in the field of Homoeopathy." Website - http://drsharmafoundation.org