Meet Yadupriyam Mehta aka YPM Vlogs, a next gen YouTuber, Vlogger, Influencer, and What Not!

Spiraling his way to the top across diverse social media platforms is Yadupriyam Mehta aka YPM Vlogs who has garnered a loyal fan base of followers.

One of the best hallmarks of the 21st century has been the rise and emergence of various digital platforms and social media handles. Inadvertently the social media and digital space has become an integral part of our lives thereby connecting millions of audiences virtually. The current golden era of generation has social media rooted and embedded in their systems strongly. Today no man is off the social media grid and network. It has certainly become one big hub and house where people where can showcase their talent, skills, art, and many other qualities to entertain the audiences to the core and create a special niche for themselves. YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook are some of the most popular and used apps by many influencers who wish to make it big in the social media sector. We came across one talented vlogger and YouTuber who has established himself as one of the most seek and sought-after professionals, Yadupriyam Mehta aka YPM Vlogs.

Being inclined towards the social media world since long time, YPM Vlogs realized that it was the best option for him to seek his full-time career and profession in it. At mere 20 years of age, YPM Vlogs has already scaled great heights of success and has set high benchmarks for many millions to follow. Starting from posting his first YouTube video in 2011 at mere 14 years of age, YPM Vlogs then started daily vlogs in 2017 from Diwali Crackers, Bicycles, Toy Unboxings. His first viral video of Diwali Crackers which went 700k in 24 hours with highest viewed video been of the Bicycle one with 10 Million Views. Garnering lot of love, fame, and recognition through his vlogs, YPM Vlogs then started to slowly move into lifestyle vlogs and travelling. He has explored many national and internationals destinations like Gujarat, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Leh Ladakh, Goa, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Manali, Bangalore, UAE, Thailand, Pakistan, and many more.

Being extremely passionate about Supercars and with an objective of owing one, YPM Vlogs kept climbing the ladders of social media niche and gained more momentum. He then became the youngster to own a Lamborghini and Ninja H2 at an mere age of 20 years. Among his other priced possession has been supercar Audi R8. Diversifying into other segments, YPM Vlogs also made 2 songs by the name Game Changer and Unexpected till now which has amazed more than 4 Million plays on all platforms. The whole song was shot in Dubai which represents his whole life journey. Been keen and passionate about cars, YPM Vlogs wishes to continue making more car videos and keep enthralling millions of audiences.

YPM Vlogs channel has 357 MILLION views+ with over 1.4 Million Subscribers and these numbers are increasing in double digits with each passing day. Don’t miss out to subscribe to his YouTube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/c/YPMVlogs/featured and also follow him on Instagram @ ypmvlogs.