Meet young entrepreneur and artist Nikhil Priyansh, who is bringing change in the country and the world through digital revolution

Nikhil Priyansh hails from Muzaffarpur Bihar. Nikhil priyansh started working as a freelancer at the age of just 18, when most of the youth of his age were figuring out what to do in life. Within a year,

he made his first Drunmedia also started the company, where they already had all the projects for television actors, popular artists, etc. In a very short span of time and competition, he made a separate identity for himself, where people came to know him intimately for both his name and work. In fact, his success story continues to inspire those he wants to do.

Life teaches something new every moment, because we get every experience in life for the first time. By which we know that we should not make this mistake next time, which we have just unknowingly, so the player of the startup world and young digital entrepreneur nikhil priyansh always keeps himself in the category of student. They believe that we should keep learning something from life all the time because the day we stop learning something from life, only then will be the last day of our life.

Let us tell, Nikhil Priyansh very well understands the importance of digital marketing in the world of smartphones. He is present everywhere on social media, be it YouTube, online press or his presence in the digital world. His specialty is that he takes his clients' projects very seriously. However, a young As digital businessman, Nikhil Priyansh has mastered every aspect of marketing and PR. Let us tell , Nikhil Priyansh has earned a lot of name from his company Drunmedia. His strong mental demeanor, confidence and dreams of the digital marketing space did not let him sleep peacefully at night.

Nikhil priyansh's dedication, hard work and enthusiasm towards his work is an example for other youths, who believe in living life in the true sense. Especially the youth who want to shine their career on social media.